We Tried Dozens of Bronzers-These Are the 10 Best for a Post-Vacation Glow

That being said, not all bronzer is created equal. Bronzer gone bad can be really bad. Orange, streaky, unnatural...we've all seen it. The key is to choose a shade that looks like a deeper shade of your own skin tone; it should read as neutral, rather than orange. Application is also key to ending up with the most natural-looking end result. One, make sure your skin is totally dry, and that it's not still tacky from any foundation or concealer. (Applying powder bronzer onto damp skin is a recipe for streaks.) And two, focus on lightly dusting it just where the sun would naturally hit your face, think the bridge of the nose, forehead, cheekbones, and jawline.