Our 10 Best Beauty Tips of 2014
Make your lipstick last.
How to make lip color really last? Kate Lee, a Chanel celebrity makeup artist, suggests applying lipstick or pencil, then dabbing lips with blotting paper: "Unlike a tissue, it's designed to absorb oil, leaving behind only a stain of pigment.”
Stop mascara smudges.
If you’re looking for a way to stop smudges from your lower lashes—there isn’t one. To get a fluttery lower-lash look sans mascara, Turnbow recommends dotting black liquid or pencil liner between the roots of your bottom lashes. This creates the illusion of thick, flush fringe without the messy runoff.
Change up your toothpaste.
Cinnamon flavors in toothpaste (and dental floss, mouthwash, and gum) can cause irritation. If you've recently changed toothpastes and are suddenly experiencing flakiness, check the label for cinnamates. Use a mild, irritant-free toothpaste instead.
Make the most of dry shampoo.
Dry shampoo is one of the most versatile stylers. To benefit from its volumizing, texturizing, and oil-absorbing powers, first shake the bottle well. Then spray in short bursts 10 to 12 inches away from your head. Let the shampoo sit for a few minutes before massaging it into your scalp. Brush out any excess.
Quickly fix messy eyeliner.
When you mess up your liquid or pencil eyeliner (it happens!), dip a cotton swab in concealer and rub gently over the offending mark to cover it without swiping off or smudging the rest of your eye makeup, says Real Simple’s beauty director Didi Gluck.
Hit the pantry for a nail fixer-upper.
You already knew that baking soda could help with everything from making a cake to cleaning a garbage disposal, but it also works magic on yellowish nails. According to the chemists at Arm & Hammer (and corroborated by the editors at Real Simple), mixing equal parts water and baking soda into a paste and letting it sit on naked nails for 10 minutes before rinsing can remove dingy tones.
Tame stubborn flyaways.
Here’s another great tip: Batten down flyaways that pop up around your part and ruin the precision of the line by using a powder brush spritzed with hair spray. This is especially useful in the winter, when our comfiest wool hats often (and unfortunately) lead to bad, frizzy hair days.
Make powder eye shadow last longer.
Many powder eye shadows can be applied with a moistened makeup brush for a more richly pigmented effect. To preserve the integrity of the powder, New York City makeup artist Landy Dean recommends wetting only one corner of the compact.
Try this new way to apply liquid liner.
We love glittery liquid eyeliner during the holidays, but how to apply it? On your lashes—where a steady hand is not required. "Apply black mascara as usual, then, when it dries, dab the liner on the ends of your lashes," says New York City–based celebrity makeup artist Gita Bass. Allow it to set for a few seconds to avoid smudging.