Amazon's First-Ever Beauty Sale Is Here—and the Discounts Are Huge
Given potential shipping delays and product shortages that may affect retailers this holiday season, now's an ideal time to start your shopping. And thanks to Amazon's early holiday sales, you can save on holiday entertaining must-haves, gifts for loved ones, and of course, some treats for yourself—especially if you love all things beauty.
Amazon kicked off its first-ever Holiday Beauty Haul with hundreds of deals on skincare, makeup, fragrance, hair care, beauty tools, and more. The first-of-its-kind sale is three weeks long and features new deals every day. Popular brands like Olay, L'Oreal Paris, EltaMD, Revlon, Hot Tools, Urban Decay, Honest Beauty, and IT Cosmetics are all included. And unlike Prime Day, you don't have to be a member to get in on these savings.
While the event is designed to help shoppers save on holiday gifts, it's the perfect time to restock your everyday staples and treat yourself to higher end products that rarely go on sale. The massive sale is broken down into five sections: Holiday Look, Winter Skincare, Men's Grooming, Appliances and Tools, and Fragrance, and each one features an array of steep discounts. Shoppers can save up to 60 percent.
Popular drugstore brands, like CeraVe, Neutrogena, Garnier, and Dove are all included. And higher end lines that you've likely seen in department stores and beauty-speciality stores, such as Anastasia Beverly Hills, Urban Decay, and IT Cosmetics, are also marked down. Even devices and tools that typically retail for hundreds of dollars—we're looking at you, NuFace—will be discounted.
While the sale is set to run through October 25, most deals won't last long. Some discounts will only be offered for 24 hours and top-rated products are likely to run out of stock, so you'll want to move fast. Start with this curated list of deals below (it will be updated as sales expire and new deals are released) or head to Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul hub to browse the full assortment of markdowns.
Skincare Deals
- Olay Ultimate Eye Cream, $20 (was $30)
- L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $17 (was $24)
- TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, $19 with coupon (was $30)
- Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes Two-Pack, $5 (was $12)
- Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, $7 (was $9)
- Pronexa Hairgenics Eyelash Growth Enhancer Serum, $25 (was $28)
- CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30, $8 (was $19)
- Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash Set, $15 (was $26)
- Bio-Oil Skincare Scar and Stretchmark Oil, $15 (was $27)
- EltaMD Facial Body SPF 46 Sensitive Skin Sunscreen Set, $51 Bundle Deal
Hair Care and Tools Deals
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $35 (was $60)
- Infinitipro by Conair Ceramic Pro Hair Dryer, $30 (was $45)
- OGX Refresh Revitalize Argan Oil Dry Shampoo, $7 (was $9)
- Wow Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo Conditioner Set, $27 (was $35)
- Cbiumpro Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush Set, $7 (was $13)
- Not Your Mother's Dry Shampoo Best Sellers Set, $17 (was $20)
- Tymo Hair Straightener Comb Brush, $40 (was $50)
- John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Hair Serum, $9 (was $12)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Paddle Brush, $34 (was $50)
- Hot Tools Signature Series Ionic Turbo Ceramic Salon Hair Dryer, $44 (was $50)
Makeup Deals
- Honest Beauty Eyeshadow Palette, $20 (was $23)
- L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara Two-Pack, $16 (was $20)
- Urban Decay Eye Makeup Set, $34 with Prime (was $57)
- Honest Beauty Crème Cheek Blush, $11 (was $16)
- Maybelline Unstoppable Eyeliner Two-Pack, $10 (was $12)
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel, $19 (was $22)
- It Cosmetics CC Your Skin But Better Cream, $30 (was $40)
- Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeliner Mascara Set, $21 (was $35)
- Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeliner Naked 3 Eyeshadow Palette Set, $44 (was $74)
- NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray, $7 (was $9)