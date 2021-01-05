One Unexpected Feature Makes This Dark Circle Corrector Wildly Effective

Every beauty lover knows the unspoken rule: When you find an effective solution for dark circles, you hang on and never let go. The latest under-eye product to take the beauty world by storm aims to completely erase discoloration—and it works so well that it’s going viral.
Last week, TikTok user Flexylexxxy posted a video about the Becca Cosmetics Under Eye Brightening Corrector, and it’s already raked in more than 600,000 views. In the clip, she calls the cream concealer “absolutely insane,” panning over her eyes to show viewers just how incredible it is. “I’ve literally never looked so good,” she adds.
The secret to the brightening corrector's full coverage is its pearlescent finish. But before you assume it'll leave your under-eyes unnaturally sparkly, hear us out: It contains an illuminating pigment that deflects light away from dark circles, which is why it appears so shimmery at first glance. Once you put it on, though, you'll see that the tiny pearl flecks are what allow the product to do its job. Plus, it's formulated with vitamin E to keep skin hydrated.
The Becca under-eye corrector is available in two shades. That may not sound like much, but images on its product page demonstrate that both are universally flattering on a wide range of skin tones. Customers attest to that, too, with more than 400 leaving five-star reviews on Ulta’s website alone.
“I bought this based on a YouTube recommendation and boy does it deliver! This completely cancels any under-eye discoloration and brightens at the same time,” one shopper wrote. “You can wear it on its own on a no-makeup day, but layered under foundation and then concealer it really does the magic!”
According to another reviewer, the corrector is a holy grail product for the COVID-19 era: “Since having to wear a mask at work with my dark circles on full display, I’ve been on the hunt for something I can just blend out under my eyes and wear alone. This is it!! I love the brightening and dewy effect.”
You can buy the Becca Cosmetics Under Eye Brightening Corrector for $32 at Ulta or Dermstore. You don’t have to post a product review on TikTok, but don’t be surprised if it looks so good that you end up wanting to.