Back-to-Basics Beauty Tips and Tricks

Primer: Look for a color-correcting formula if your skin is ruddy or sallow, a gel if it’s oily, and a cream if it’s dry.



Foundation: To find your ideal shade, test the product near your jawline—not on your hand, which is usually darker than your face.



Eyelash curler: A minimalist’s must-have, this sturdy tool can be tossed in your bag for an instant lift even on no-makeup days.



Mascara: Trash it after three months. (Really.) And to avoid clumps, refrain from pumping the wand in the tube; this dries out the makeup.



Clear brow gel: While it may not sound essential, nearly every makeup artist stashes this no-color groomer in her kit. It makes even unplucked brows look polished, and it can be used as mascara when you’re in a bind.



Eye-shadow quad or trio: Skin-tone pinks and browns can take eyes of any color from day to night; the brown can also fill in brows.



Eyeliner: A brown pencil is the most goofproof and suits everyone, says Jemma Kidd, a London-based makeup artist.



Bronzer-and-blush duo: Use the bronzer where you would tan and the blush for a pop of color on each cheek.



Tinted lip balm or moisturizing cream lipstick: Something a shade or two lighter or deeper than your natural lip tone will complement everything else in your makeup kit.



A big, fluffy brush: If you can have only one tool, this multitasker is good for blush, bronzer, and loose powder.





Real Simple Picks for Your Makeup Tool Kit

