5 Beauty Skills Every Woman Must Master

Let us count the ways this manicure advancement has simplified life: long-lasting color (10 days to two weeks), instantly dry tips, and loads of shine. Doing an at-home gel manicure is just like doing a regular one—except you're curing the color onto your nails with an LED light. That LED is an investment. You'll need to buy a gel-mani starter kit, like the Red Carpet Manicure Starter Kit ($65, amazon.com). But stay with us here: It's a onetime purchase, after which you can simply replenish the polishes.



Step 1: Prep your nails: Remove old polish, file tips, push back cuticles, and trim hanging skin with a nipper.



Step 2: On each nail, paint on a layer of the gel base coat that comes with the kit.



Step 3: Place four fingers of one hand (index to pinkie) under the lamp for about two minutes (times vary by lamp); repeat with the thumb for the same amount of time. (If you cram in all five digits of one hand, the LED may not reach each nail, says Kiyo Okada, the New York City manicurist who worked on this story.)



Step 4: Repeat with two layers of the gel color and one of the clear gel topcoat that comes with the kit, curing nails for the time instructed between each coat of polish.