6 Beauty Picks That Will Make You Shine and Sparkle
Hair
Give your hair spray a holiday break and try Sephora Collection’s Glitter Spray for a touch of shimmer. Gold works better on darker heads, silver on lighter.
To buy: $10, sephora.com.
Eyeliner
The superthin brush on Urban Decay’s Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner makes it foolproof for drawing the thinnest line. Layer it with your everyday black (gray or brown will work, too), just where lashes and lid meet—a small detail that will make your guests look twice.
To buy: $18, urbandecay.com.
Eye Shadow
Guerlain’s Terracotta Fard Indien Mineral Eyeshadow in taupe gives lids a hint of bronzy glimmer. Layer on top of a brown matte shadow for a day-or-night smoky eye.
To buy: $35, sephora.com.
Lip Gloss
On its own or atop a lip color, Bobbi Brown’s High Shimmer Lip Gloss brings serious “wow!” power to your pucker. Even as the color fades, your lips will have a pretty glow until you can reapply.
To buy: $23, bobbibrowncosmetics.com.
Nails
Deborah Lippmann’s Get This Party Started set comes with every type of glitter polish you will ever need: a colorful confetti style, bubble gum pink, and a darker, sleeker version (perfect for New Year’s Eve). If you don’t have time for a full-on manicure, dab the enamel on your nails rather than swiping to get an even amount of sparkles all over.
To buy: $42, amazon.com.
Body
Doubling as a perfume, Lolita Lempicka’s licorice/floral-scented Sparkling Body Spray Powder is very subtle. Lightly spritz it on your décolleté and legs for a natural glow that won’t look like a fake tan.
To buy: $45, www.nordstrom.com.
