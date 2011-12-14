6 Beauty Picks That Will Make You Shine and Sparkle

Deborah Lippmann’s Get This Party Started set comes with every type of glitter polish you will ever need: a colorful confetti style, bubble gum pink, and a darker, sleeker version (perfect for New Year’s Eve). If you don’t have time for a full-on manicure, dab the enamel on your nails rather than swiping to get an even amount of sparkles all over.



To buy: $42, amazon.com.