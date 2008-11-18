Beauty Essentials For Any Age
Neutrogena Age Shield Face Sunblock with Helioplex, SPF 55
$11, drugstore.com
All sunscreens break down during the day, but this non-greasy formula contains Helioplex, an ingredient that helps UVA and UVB blockers last longer.
Tarte Double Dose Gloss
$21, sephora.com
The sheer tinted gloss gives lips subtle color (available in four shades), while antioxidants (such as acai and goji berry extracts) nourish lips and help protect against sun damage.
PerriconeMD Age Prevent Skin and Total Body Supplements 30 Day
$140, amazon.com
A good diet is still the best way to get the nutrients your body needs. But on those days you barely have time to eat (let alone grab five to nine servings of fruits or vegetables), these supplements offer a smart back-up plan.
Kate Somerville “Nourish” Daily Moisturizer
$65, Nordstrom.com
This lightweight formula contains retinol, a tried-and-true line smoother, plus antioxidants to help ward off the free radical damage that can lead to skin discoloration and premature aging.
LL Regeneration Cleansing Milk by Borlind of Germany
$40, Herbsmd.com
Say good-bye to irritated skin with this mild German cleanser. It contains botanicals, including sage and chamomile, to gently cleanse skin and soothe redness.
Burt’s Bees Replenishing Lip Balm with Pomegranate Oil
$3, walgreens.com
The rich 99.6 percent natural balm uses pomegranate oil to soften and smooth wind-whipped lips. It also layers well under lipstick or gloss.
Boscia Smoothing Face Polish
$25, Drugstore.com
Exfoliating once a week helps slough off dead, dull skin cells to reveal softer, smoother skin. This gentle formula polishes skin with natural plant-based granules.