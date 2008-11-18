Beauty Essentials For Any Age

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Neutrogena
Whether you’re 18 or 80, you’ll want to stock up on these skincare picks from REAL SIMPLE. REAL LIFE. beauty expert Ashlee Barnes.
Neutrogena Age Shield Face Sunblock with Helioplex, SPF 55

$11, drugstore.com

All sunscreens break down during the day, but this non-greasy formula contains Helioplex, an ingredient that helps UVA and UVB blockers last longer.

Tarte Double Dose Gloss

$21, sephora.com

The sheer tinted gloss gives lips subtle color (available in four shades), while antioxidants (such as acai and goji berry extracts) nourish lips and help protect against sun damage.

PerriconeMD Age Prevent Skin and Total Body Supplements 30 Day

$140, amazon.com

A good diet is still the best way to get the nutrients your body needs. But on those days you barely have time to eat (let alone grab five to nine servings of fruits or vegetables), these supplements offer a smart back-up plan.

Kate Somerville “Nourish” Daily Moisturizer

$65, Nordstrom.com

This lightweight formula contains retinol, a tried-and-true line smoother, plus antioxidants to help ward off the free radical damage that can lead to skin discoloration and premature aging.

LL Regeneration Cleansing Milk by Borlind of Germany

$40, Herbsmd.com

Say good-bye to irritated skin with this mild German cleanser. It contains botanicals, including sage and chamomile, to gently cleanse skin and soothe redness.

Burt’s Bees Replenishing Lip Balm with Pomegranate Oil

$3, walgreens.com

The rich 99.6 percent natural balm uses pomegranate oil to soften and smooth wind-whipped lips. It also layers well under lipstick or gloss.

Boscia Smoothing Face Polish

$25, Drugstore.com

Exfoliating once a week helps slough off dead, dull skin cells to reveal softer, smoother skin. This gentle formula polishes skin with natural plant-based granules.

By Real Simple