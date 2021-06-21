5 Ways to Ease Back Into Your Beauty Routine

As life slowly returns to normalcy (and we prepare to see humans beyond the Zoom world), it's becoming clear that a lot of things are going to change. For people going back to the office, that means no more working on the couch in pajama pants and unbrushed hair. We're pulling out the blazers and high heels once again, and bringing our lipsticks and eyeliner back into the limelight.

There are degrees of both excitement and anxiety around reinstating our beauty rituals, however. (Let's be honest, we've all kind of enjoyed not having to do a full face of makeup every morning before 9 a.m.) But starting a beauty routine, even after a whole year of not having one, doesn't have to feel overwhelming, nor do you have to go back to the same level of maintenance you did before. The pandemic has allowed us to prioritize the things that matter, and the same concept can be applied to your beauty ritual. The key is to filter out things that don't "spark joy" (as Marie Kondo would put it), and only preserve the practices that lend themselves to self-care. Here are some tips for transitioning to a low-maintenance but transformative beauty routine.