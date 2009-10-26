A Step-by-Step Guide to Applying Makeup

By Elizabeth Passarella
Updated August 29, 2014
Put on cosmetics in the right sequence for the best effect and minimal mistakes.
Step 1: Eyes

Experts suggest applying eye makeup before any other cosmetics so colored speckles don’t fall onto concealer or foundation. Shadow goes first, then liner, then mascara.

RS pick: Josie Maran Mascara, $22, josiemarancosmetics.com.

Step 2: Concealer

For Dark Circles and Spots

  • To counteract shadowy areas, use a finger to pat on a creamy cover-up that is a shade lighter than your skin (a concealer for blemishes follows).
  • RSpick: Chanel Long Lasting Concealer, $40, chanel.com.

For Blemishes

Dab oil-free moisturizer onto spots first; this will prevent a cover-up from looking dry or cakey. Then apply a pore-clearing formula with salicylic acid.

RS pick: Physicians Formula Blemish RX, $9 at drugstores.

Step 3: Foundation

If you need to minimize redness or discoloration, blend on a lightweight foundation sparingly with your fingers or a sponge.

RS pick: Nars Sheer Glow Foundation, $42, narscosmetics.com.

Step 4: Powder

Choose one to give your cover-ups staying power (a sheer powder follows, for those who prefer that option).

Bronzing Powder

  • For a sun-inspired glow, concentrate on the tops of the cheekbones and the tip of the nose. You can use a loose foundation in a deep shade.
  • RSpick: Lancôme Ageless Minérale Powder Foundation, $42, lancome-usa.com.

Step 5: Blush

Enliven a sallow or blah complexion with a color that is one shade brighter than you think you need, suggest experts.

RS pick: Avon True Color Blush in Heavenly Pink, $8, avon.com.

Step 6: Lip Color

This goes on nearly last so you don’t smudge it while working on the rest of your face.

Lipstick

When you want the most finished, pulled-together look, pick a stick or a stain. Its rich pigments coat lips in a uniform color. (If you’re going bright or dark, apply with a brush for precision.) Read on for a lip gloss recommendation.

RS pick: Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired by Carmindy Color Comfort Lip Color in Lilac, $10 at drugstores.

Lip Gloss

For the sheerest effect, go for gloss. It’s see-through and light-reflecting, so it makes lips look full. Avoid highly frosted formulas, which can look dated.

RS pick: Maybelline New York Color Sensational Lip Gloss in Born With It, $6.50 at drugstores.

Step 7: Brows

  • Finally, let the rest of your makeup dictate how much brow definition you need. If you’ve gone with a natural look, simply smooth hairs into place. When you’re wearing more color, apply a defining powder, then brush to blend.
  • RSpick: Japonesque Travel Brow/Lash Comb, $9.50, ulta.com.
