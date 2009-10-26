A Step-by-Step Guide to Applying Makeup
Step 1: Eyes
Experts suggest applying eye makeup before any other cosmetics so colored speckles don’t fall onto concealer or foundation. Shadow goes first, then liner, then mascara.
Step 2: Concealer
For Dark Circles and Spots
- To counteract shadowy areas, use a finger to pat on a creamy cover-up that is a shade lighter than your skin (a concealer for blemishes follows).
For Blemishes
Dab oil-free moisturizer onto spots first; this will prevent a cover-up from looking dry or cakey. Then apply a pore-clearing formula with salicylic acid.
Step 3: Foundation
If you need to minimize redness or discoloration, blend on a lightweight foundation sparingly with your fingers or a sponge.
Step 4: Powder
Choose one to give your cover-ups staying power (a sheer powder follows, for those who prefer that option).
Bronzing Powder
- For a sun-inspired glow, concentrate on the tops of the cheekbones and the tip of the nose. You can use a loose foundation in a deep shade.
Step 5: Blush
Enliven a sallow or blah complexion with a color that is one shade brighter than you think you need, suggest experts.
Step 6: Lip Color
This goes on nearly last so you don’t smudge it while working on the rest of your face.
Lipstick
When you want the most finished, pulled-together look, pick a stick or a stain. Its rich pigments coat lips in a uniform color. (If you’re going bright or dark, apply with a brush for precision.) Read on for a lip gloss recommendation.
Lip Gloss
For the sheerest effect, go for gloss. It’s see-through and light-reflecting, so it makes lips look full. Avoid highly frosted formulas, which can look dated.
Step 7: Brows
- Finally, let the rest of your makeup dictate how much brow definition you need. If you’ve gone with a natural look, simply smooth hairs into place. When you’re wearing more color, apply a defining powder, then brush to blend.
