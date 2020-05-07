This Makeup Brush Is the Only One You’ll Ever Need (and It’s Finally Back in Stock)

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I’m one of those people who has to buy a shirt I already own in a slightly different style or a lipstick in a barely lighter tint because, well, it’s not exactly the same. I'm scary good at convincing myself why I “need” something, which usually just results in an unnecessary culmination of products that take up more space than I can afford.

These days, it seems like every beauty product is marketed to serve another new, unique purpose that proves why you need it. So when I find a beauty multitasker that allows me to cut down on my existing products and live the minimalistic lifestyle of my dreams⁠—if even for a moment⁠—I pounce on it.

The Alleyoop Multi-Tasker brush does just that. Why? Well, it’s a multitasker that actually works. Unlike those 2-in-1 products that end up not being effective at either purpose they're touting, this brush is so useful that it eliminates the need to carry anything else.

The tool consolidates your four most essential makeup applicators into one easy product. At first glance, it looks like a double-sided application tool; there’s a sponge on one one end and a fluffy blush brush on the other. But these heads can be twisted off to reveal two more undercover brushes tucked underneath for all your liner and eyeshadow needs.

This compact game changer is all you need for a full face. As someone who has hundreds of makeup brushes scattered in random corners of my house (seriously, where do all those brushes go?), it saves me from having to go on a scavenger hunt to find another type of brush I need. And for when quarantine is lifted and we’re given the green light to travel again, I’m comforted to know that I won’t have to pack a plethora of various brushes in my purse for touch-ups.

Unlike some multitasking products, Alleyoop’s brush doesn’t sacrifice quality for utility. Each brush is made with premium synthetic fibers. The inner two brushes are obviously protected from environmental exposure due to the brushes that sit over them, but it also comes with a free brush pouch to keep your exterior tools clean and bacteria-free.

Because the sponge is replaceable, the handy tool will last you quite a while. The brand recommends swapping your sponge every one to two months to keep it clean, and you can also clean it regularly with soapy water.

It's so good that the brush has sold out twice already with over 10,000 pre-orders. The brush originally sold out in early January 2020, and accumulated an 8,000+ waitlist of consumers to be notified when it comes back in stock. It was restocked on February 24, only to have it sell out again within 15 minutes.

With this undeniably useful tool, I’m officially left with no excuses for hoarding unnecessary brushes I don’t need⁠—which the OCD in me is very grateful for. If you want to snag one for yourself before it sells out a third time, you can grab it on the brand's website for only $24.

To buy: $24; meetalleyoop.com.

