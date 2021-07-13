5 Nontoxic Beauty Brands That Won't Break The Bank

Skincare

Evan Healy's Kits & Bundles are a value pack that will leave your pores and your wallet glowing. The majority of the brand's products top EWG's non-toxic ranking, leaving very little opportunity for carcinogens to creep into your fresh-face regimen. While the entire line is carried in mainstream stores from Amazon to Whole Foods, the company website offers the full lineup for comparison shoppers. The best buys are the kits—daily calming ritual, daily purifying ritual, or daily balancing ritual—because they come with five sample-size portions of an entire line of products for each skin type.

Meant to last a month, these bundles are priced at less than $42 each. Old pros know the hidden value of this holistic skin care line's compounding effects. Kit quantities typically last 45 to 60 days. After a run through the entire batch, you'll also have a better sense of which toners, cleansers, and serums you can't live without. Of the brand's products, 25 are certified organic by Oregon Tilth and are also 100 percent cruelty-free and Leaping Bunny certified. Whether you choose the $35 RoseHip Serum or the $30 Blood Orange Facial Tonic, your skin and your budget won't be disappointed.