5 Updated Evening Makeup Looks
Try Metallic Eyeliner
What You Want
Dazzling golden liner that sparkles subtly.
How to Get the Look
- Start with a neutral shadow that's one or two shades lighter than your skin. Dust on the lids up to the brows.
- Line the upper lashes with a brown eye pencil. This gives you a guide to follow when you apply the gold liner on top. The brown liner will also soften the metallic effect.
- Apply gold pencil liner. Choose a shimmery yellow gold; it will flatter most skin tones. "Stay away from formulations with chunky glitter particles, which often appear too sparkly," says New York City makeup artist Carlo Longo.
- When the emphasis is on the eyes, wear neutral makeup on the rest of the face. "Less is more with this look," says Longo.
RS Picks
Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Golden Bronze Shimmer $25, sephora.com.
Try Red Lipstick
What You Want
Bold red lips that are fresh and youthful.
How to Get the Look
- Choose a sheer lipstick formula, which creates a more natural look than a cream or a matte does.
- Apply lip balm and allow it to sink in for a few minutes.
- Blot lips with a tissue to remove excess balm, then define and fill in with a muted red or berry pencil. Line with the side of the pencil, not the tip.
- Use a lip brush to apply a thin, even layer of lip color. "Precision is essential for this look, and using a brush prevents the color from looking sloppy," says makeup artist Carlo Longo.
- With such a bold mouth, keep the eyes simple. A bit of black mascara on the top lashes is all you need.
RS Picks
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Love that Red, $5; target.com.
Try Jewel-Toned Eye Shadow
What You Want
A bold pop of one shimmering, vibrant shade.
How to Get the Look
- Choose a shimmery powder shadow in a rich color, such as purple, royal blue, or emerald. Apply to each lid, from lash line to crease, with a brush. If you want to go brighter, apply another layer.
- Skip the eyeliner. With such intense pigment near the lashes, "it would make the eye seem heavy and too made-up," says Longo.
- Coat the top and bottom lashes with black mascara. It defines them, so they don't disappear against the jewel-tone shadow.
- Once again, keep the rest of the face on the bare side. Use a natural, peachy shade of blush and a nude lip gloss.
RS Picks
HUDA Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Amephyst, $27; sephora.com. NARS Climax Mascara in Explicit Black, $24, sephora.com.
Try Lush False Eyelashes
What You Want
Fluttery lashes with movie-star impact.
How to Get the Look
- Pick up a set of individual lashes (they're easier to use, and they look more natural than a full fringe).
- Curl your own lashes with an eyelash curler. This will help them blend into the false ones.
- Do a practice run. Place two or three lashes along your lash lines, toward the outer corner of each eye. (They'll stay put temporarily.) Reposition them until you have the effect you want.
- Remove the lashes. Place a drop of transparent eyelash glue on the back of your hand, then use tweezers to dip the base of a lash in the adhesive. Attach it close to the roots of your own lash line. Repeat until you've applied all the lashes.
- Apply black mascara once the glue is dry. Bypass liner entirely, and use neutral shades on your face.
RS Picks
Ardell Individual Lash Trios Pack in Black, $3; target.com. Dior Diorshow Mascara, $29.50; sephora.com.
Try Dark Nail Polish
What You Want
A sophisticated manicure that has an edge.
How to Get It
- Choose dark blue or gray with a touch of shimmer. While matte polish tends to look flat and dull after a day or two, shimmery formulations stay shinier longer. "Shimmer also makes a deep color softer and easier to pull off," says Skyy Hadley, owner of the As U Wish Nail Spa, in Hoboken, New Jersey.
- For a neat look, trim your nails short and file them flat on top with rounded edges. "An eighth of an inch over the tip of your fingertip provides enough space to show off the color," says Hadley.
- Apply a base coat, two layers of color, and a topcoat (or have a pro do it, since a tidy paint job is key to this look). Reapply a clear topcoat every two days to maintain the shine and prevent chipping. Dab over the tips to seal the edges.
RS Picks
Essie Nail Polish in Wicked, $9; dermstore.com. Deborah Lippmann Hard Rock - Nail Strengthening Base & Top Coat, $20, barneys.com.