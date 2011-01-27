18 Cult-Classic Beauty Products Makeup Artists Swear By
Coty Airspun Powder
This finely milled setting powder, which has been making movie stars’ complexions flawless since 1935, is “perfect for shine-proofing the T-zone,” says celebrity makeup artist Tina Turnbow.
To buy: $6, walmart.com.
YSL Touche Éclat
Like a magic wand, this concealer’s light-reflecting particles cast out even the darkest shadows.
To buy: $38, sephora.com.
Bobbi Brown Foundation Stick
“It’s compact, portable, and made in colors to match every skin tone. What’s not to love?” says Julie Harris, a New York City makeup artist.
To buy: $46, bobbibrowncosmetics.com.
Nars Blush in Orgasm
This shimmery powder gives all complexions a just-right, healthy glow. And the name alone makes us blush.
To buy: $30, narscosmetics.com.
Smith’s Rosebud Salve
More than a century old, this rose oil–infused balm softly scents while adding incredible sheen to lips, says Los Angeles makeup artist Burke Daniel.
To buy: $8, amazon.com.
Maybelline Great Lash Mascara
Why is one tube sold every two seconds? Because it stays on, creates volume, and won’t clump on lashes. Ever.
To buy: $6 at drugstores and amazon.com.
MAC Matte Lipsticks
These no-shine miracles have enough pigment to be visible even on darker skin, and their rich, velvety formula isn’t drying.
To buy: $19, nordstrom.com.
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream
Developed in 1930 by Elizabeth Arden to soften the legs of her Thoroughbreds, this moisturizer is effective on humans, too. “I use it head to toe to hydrate chapped skin,” says New York City dermatologist Debra Jaliman.
To buy: $22 for 1.7 ounces, birchbox.com.
Mason Pearson Hairbrush
This stylists’ favorite investment has natural and synthetic bristles that create instant shine.
To buy: From $105, nordstrom.com.
Yardley of London English Lavender Soap
This fresh, moisturizing bar is a popular pick for the shower, but true loyalists also scent drawers and closets with it.
To buy: $1.50 at drugstores and amazon.com.
Kiehl’s Creme With Silk Groom
The pioneer styling cream “adds softness and shine without greasiness,” says Kattia Solano, owner of Butterfly Studio Salon, in New York City.
To buy: $24 for 3.4 fl oz tube, kiehls.com.
Goody Colour Collection Elastics
Aquaphor Healing Ointment
With only seven ingredients, this nonirritating salve “is safe for everyone, from a newborn to a 99-year-old,” says Jeanine Downie, a dermatologist in Montclair, New Jersey.
To buy: $11, amazon.com.
Revlon Nail Enamel in Revlon Red
The quintessential red: not too orange, not too blue.
To buy: $5, amazon.com.
Essie Nail Polish in Mademoiselle
To work. To the grocery store. To your wedding. You can wear this flattering no-color color anywhere.
To buy: $8.50, amazon.com.
CND Solaroil
Introduced in 1981, this multitalented cuticle oil can pinch-hit as a bath soak and leather scuff eraser.
To buy: $17, amazon.com.
OPI Nail Lacquer in Lincoln Park After Dark
Inspired by richly colored dresses seen in Chicago in 2005, it made deep grape wearable on fingers.
To buy: $11, amazon.com.
Chanel Nail Colour in Vamp
Originally created as a one-off for the Chanel 1994 fall-winter fashion show, this was the first “dark, edgy color that even conservative types were willing to try,” says New York City manicurist Jin Soon Choi.
To buy: $28, nordstrom.com.