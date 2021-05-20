12 Best BB Creams With Skincare Benefits

While technically, yes, this is a CC cream, it offers very similar benefits to a BB cream and deserves a spot on our lineup. It Cosmetics fans can’t get enough of this CC+ cream because it does so much more than color-correcting your complexion. The formula can be used as your full-coverage foundation, an anti-aging serum, and a mineral sunscreen. Thanks to the collagen, hyaluronic acid, niacin, peptides, and antioxidants in this formula, you’ll benefit from wearing this CC cream daily in the long term, too. Plus, we love that it comes in 12 shades—a wide range for a CC cream.