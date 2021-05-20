12 Best BB Creams With Skincare Benefits
We're all for a great foundation from time to time, but on days where you're looking for a sheer veil of coverage that doesn't feel heavy or cakey, opting for a BB cream is the way to go. If you're not 100 percent sure what a BB cream is exactly, let us give you the rundown: Originally a K-beauty product type that made its way stateside, BB creams stands for beauty balm, blemish balm, and/or blemish base, and is like a combination of a foundation and skincare product in one.
Not only are BB creams super moisturizing, but many formulas offer antioxidant, brightening, acne-fighting, and wrinkle-reducing properties for some serious glow. Below, you'll find the 12 best BB creams on the market for any budget and every skin type.
1
Best Vegan Pick: Tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen
If you’re after that elusive “no-makeup makeup,” look no further than this bestseller from Tarte. Fans love this formula because the coverage is sheer, the finish is natural, and the oil-free formula also offers SPF 20 protection. Plus, this pick features a blend of nourishing antioxidants and vitamins, including vitamin E, vitamin A, and vitamin C.
2
Best for Dark Skin: Iman BB Crème
Offered in six beautiful shades, the Iman BB Creme is ideal for medium to darker complexions who want that slight boost of radiance without looking like you have a heavy layer of foundation on. This pick won’t make your skin look ashy and includes skin-loving ingredients including licorice, grapeseed, aloe, and vitamins A, E, and C, too.
3
Best Waterproof: Jane Iredale Glow Time Full Coverage Mineral BB Cream
For the folks who love a more full-coverage look, this BB cream from Jane Iredale is a great option. It has a broadband SPF 17, is water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, is non-comedogenic, reef safe, and looks seamless on the skin.
4
Best With SPF: Dr. Jart+ Premium BB Beauty Balm SPF 40
This all-in-one beauty balm from Dr. Jart+ is a cult favorite because it acts as a moisturizer, sunscreen (SPF 40), and a treatment serum in one gorgeous, dewy-finish formula. Not only does it help improve the visible signs of aging (thanks to its wrinkle-fighting ingredients), but it also will soothe and hydrate irritated and sensitive skin, too.
5
Best for Anti-Aging: It Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
While technically, yes, this is a CC cream, it offers very similar benefits to a BB cream and deserves a spot on our lineup. It Cosmetics fans can’t get enough of this CC+ cream because it does so much more than color-correcting your complexion. The formula can be used as your full-coverage foundation, an anti-aging serum, and a mineral sunscreen. Thanks to the collagen, hyaluronic acid, niacin, peptides, and antioxidants in this formula, you’ll benefit from wearing this CC cream daily in the long term, too. Plus, we love that it comes in 12 shades—a wide range for a CC cream.
6
Best for Dry Skin: Missha M Perfect Cover BB Cream
This holy grail BB cream from Missha is a favorite amongst Reddit users—it offers a bit more coverage than some other BB creams on the market, while also giving off that glowing, dewy, lightweight makeup look that many BB cream-lovers are after. This is a great pick for those with dry skin, considering it includes some super hydrating ingredients like rosehip oil, hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, and ceramides.
7
Best Natural Formula: Burt’s Bees BB Cream with SPF 15
Ideal for anyone opting for more natural formulations, this pick from Burt’s Bees is made with 98.9 percent natural ingredients, is antioxidant-rich (think pollution-fighting and anti-aging), and can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
8
Best for Oily Skin: Smashbox Camera Ready BB Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 35
You can wear this pick alone or underneath your foundation to act as a primer. It features SPF 35 protection, comes in eight gorgeous shades, is guaranteed to improve skin’s moisture in just four weeks, and will also help control oil and minimize shine if your skin is on the oiler side.
9
Best for Acne-Prone Skin: Clinique Acne Solutions™ BB Cream SPF 40
Acne-sufferers, listen up: This mattifying BB cream from Clinique was specifically formulated for blemish-prone and oily skin, and won’t cause more breakouts. It features SPF 40 protection, is lightweight, oil-free, and will last for up to 12 hours.
10
Best for Redness: L’Oreal Studio Secrets Magic Skin Beautifier B.B. Cream
What’s so cool about this BB cream from L’Oreal is that it comes out white, and then turns into a lightweight, sheer coverage once you blend it into your skin, thanks to the “beautifying beads” of encapsulated pigments within the formula. Hydrate, correct, even out, and perfect with this 4-in-1 gamechanger.
11
Best Drugstore Pick: Maybelline New York Dream Fresh BB Cream 8-In-1 Skin Perfector
One of the most popular drugstore BB creams out there, Maybelline's BB cream is an affordable option that will deliver quality coverage, without any heavy ingredients. SPF 30, oil-free, and non-comedogenic, this pick really is a dream cream.
12
Best Finish: Erborian BB Creme
A tinted cream that provides a matte finish, the Erborian BB creme features ginseng, a popular Korean ingredient known for its moisturizing and smoothing properties. Formulated without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, this pick will give you a lit-from-within glow.