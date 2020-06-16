11 Brands to Shop to Help Support LGBTQIA+ Communities

A denim jacket is a wardrobe staple year round, so why not grab one that benefits a Pride organization and encourages people to use their voice? Levi's is always a go-to when looking for denim staples, and this oversized unisex jacket is no different. It's made in a universally flattering straight cut in a true denim blue wash so that it can match well with anything else you have in your wardrobe. As is the case with the rest of Levi's Use Your Voice collection, 100 percent of the proceeds from this piece go to OutRight Action International.

To buy: $118; levi.com.