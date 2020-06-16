11 Brands to Shop to Help Support LGBTQIA+ Communities
Parades might be canceled this year, but you can still show your support with these products.
It's Pride month, and though parades have been canceled around the country, it doesn't mean that you can't still show up for the LGBTQIA+ community. Many brands launch Pride-focused campaigns to highlight queer creatives, models, and organizations, and some take their activism a step further by creating products that benefit various non-profits. To help inform your shopping this month, we're highlighting just a few brands and products that are donating proceeds to LGBTQIA+ causes.
From iconic Air Force 1s that have been infused with rainbows, to brightly-colored glitter eyeshadows, to a body lotion that makes charitable donations all year, these fashion and beauty products are all must-haves in your wardrobe and on your vanity. And while rainbow pieces and products are fashionable for Pride, all of the things listed here can be used in your outfits and beauty routines beyond this month.
Here are just a few of our favorite fashion and beauty products that are benefitting Pride organizations this month—so make sure you stock up ASAP!
1
Nike Air Force 1 BETRUE
Air Force 1s are a staple in any street style-lover's wardrobe, and the limited-edition version for the brand's BETRUE collection is an absolute must-have. The Pride flag appears on the ankle, tongue, and outer heel of the shoe, and holographic accents surround the Nike swoosh to give these AF1s an updated take. These shoes, along with the rest of the Nike BETRUE collection, helps fund the brand's donations to over 20 non-profit organizations that help advocate for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.
To buy: $120; nike.com.
2
Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored (With Pride) Hydrating Lip Gloss Stick
Marc Jacobs Beauty does something special for Pride Month every year, and this year, the brand has updated its cult-favorite Lip Gloss Stick with new shades and rainbow packaging in honor of the LGBTQIA+ community. The formula is an ultra-hydrating, ultra-shiny pigmented lip gloss rich in kahai oil and vitamin E to soothe and nourish lips. Sales of this gloss help fund MJB's donations: This year's beneficiaries are Sage USA and Le Refuge Officiel, both of which will receive $10,000 each.
To buy: $29; sephora.com.
3
Pretty Little Thing Multi Tie Dye Crop Top
Pretty Little Thing never fails to create fun pieces that you can easily add into your wardrobe, and naturally, the Pride collection is no different. Tie dye is having a massive moment right now, and we love this take on the trend in a staple bralette crop top silhouette. Complete the outfit with the matching bike shorts for a cute athleisure look that screams "Pride." 100 percent of profits from this piece, along with the rest of the products in PLT's Pride collection benefit Pride charities around the world, including Snap4Freedom.
To buy: $20; prettylittlething.com.
4
Youth To The People With Pride Minis Kit
Whether you're already a fan of its products and need them for future travel plans, or just want to try them in mini size before buying the big ones, this set of Youth To The People's hero products is perfect for any skincare lover. It comes complete with Superfood Cleanser, Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial, and Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask to cleanse, resurface, and hydrate your skin. Use these products for a fabulous night in, full of self-care in the form of a DIY facial. Another perk? 100 percent of profits from the sale of this kit benefit GLSEN.
To buy: $34; youthtothepeople.com.
5
Fossil Limited-Edition Pride Watch
For any watch lovers out there, one timepiece you absolutely have to pick up this month is Fossil's limited-edition Pride watch. The timeless (pun intended) FB-01 model has been updated with an ombre rainbow bezel and geometric rainbow indices, and comes in both 36 millimeter and 42 millimeter case sizes. You can even change out the silver chain wristband for a leather, silicone, or cloth option. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of this watch will benefit the Hetrick-Martin Institute, which Fossil has partnered with for over eight years.
To buy: $99; fossil.com.
6
Lord Jones Limited-Edition Pride Hemp-Derived CBD Gumdrops
Known as one of the leading names in luxury CBD formulations, these Lord Jones gumdrops are a staple in most cannabis enthusiasts' edible stash. The limited-edition Pride box contains three different flavors—melon, pineapple, and raspberry—and are packed with 20 milligrams of CBD per drop to help you relax and unwind. 50 percent of profits from the sales of each box will be donated to LA Pride, which is fitting for the Los Angeles-based brand.
To buy: $50; lordjones.com.
7
Levi's Pride Trucker Jacket
A denim jacket is a wardrobe staple year round, so why not grab one that benefits a Pride organization and encourages people to use their voice? Levi's is always a go-to when looking for denim staples, and this oversized unisex jacket is no different. It's made in a universally flattering straight cut in a true denim blue wash so that it can match well with anything else you have in your wardrobe. As is the case with the rest of Levi's Use Your Voice collection, 100 percent of the proceeds from this piece go to OutRight Action International.
To buy: $118; levi.com.
8
Morphe 10G GLSEN Up Artistry Palette
If you're on the hunt for an eyeshadow palette that can help you celebrate Pride—and benefit the movement in the process—look no further than Morphe's GLSEN Up palette. For just $18, you get 10 high-pigment shadows, formulated in both shimmery satins and pressed glitters. It's the perfect palette to help you add a little bit of glam to any eyeshadow look. 100 percent of proceeds from this palette, along with the rest of Morphe's Free To Be collection, benefits GLSEN.
To buy: $18; morphe.com.
9
Adidas NMD_R1 Pride Shoes
Work out in Pride-fueled style with these trainers from Adidas. The NMD_R1 shoes are reminiscent of '80s sneakers, but it has all the functionality of a modern running shoe. The midsole is ornamented with rainbow colors, the Adidas logo on the tongue is totally rainbowed out, and the heel pull is made with ombre rainbow ribbon and reads "love unites." Check out the rest of Adidas' Pride collection for more pieces that were created in collaboration with Athlete Ally and Stonewall.
To buy: $130; adidas.com.
10
Lush Charity Pot
Lush's Charity Pot is the gift that keeps on giving. It's a luxurious body lotion made with rosewood oils mixed into a cocoa butter base. It's beautifully scented and ultra-hydrating to leave your skin feeling refreshed and silky soft. The best part about it is that 100 percent of proceeds from this best-selling body lotion benefit a number of charitable partners, including the Rainbow Refugee Society—and it's not a limited-edition product so you can buy it year-round.
To buy: $30; lush.com.
11
Face Halo Love Is Love Face Halo Limited-Edition
Tackle two social movements in one by investing in Face Halo's limited-edition model. The Face Halo is a reusable, eco-friendly alternative to wasteful makeup wipes and cotton pads so that you can remove your makeup with ease. According to the brand, one Face Halo can replace up to 500 single-use wipes, and this limited-edition pack comes with three. Just stick them in the wash when they're dirty and reuse them over and over. Plus, five percent of all proceeds from this set will be donated to The Trevor Project.
To buy: $25; facehalo.com.
