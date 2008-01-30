The Rx: This can be a portal for bacteria to enter the eye and cause an infection. Use a few drops of a lubricating eyedrop (such as TheraTears or Optive) to flush out any makeup that may still be in the eye. "This helps wash away inflammatory chemicals produced by the body (which can make the eye red and puffy)," says Marguerite McDonald, M.D., a cornea specialist with Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island. Then apply a zipper-sealed bag of ice wrapped in a paper towel to the lid. For pain or blurry vision that doesn't improve in 12 to 24 hours, see an ophthalmologist.



Quick camouflage: "Use one drop of an eye-whitening product, like Visine," says McDonald. (Don't go overboard. If used regularly, these drops can cause rebound redness.)