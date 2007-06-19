Simplify Your Beauty Routine

Why you can skip it: It's a waste of time (and money, if you get it done at a salon). Between the heat, the humidity, and the occasional rain shower, even the best blow-out will frizz. Kienow's approach is to skip the hair dryer. When hair is overstressed and dry to begin with, thanks to the sun and chemicals like chlorine, she says, adding in blow-dryer damage will leave you with a mass of fried, fuzzy hair. Instead, ask your stylist for an easy, low-maintenance warm-weather cut, or try a chignon or ponytail. (These styles will keep you cool, too).

