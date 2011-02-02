7 Beauty Kits That Let You Skip the Salon
For Impeccable Brows: Christi Harris Precision Brow Planing System
Surely the world’s most comprehensive brow kit, it comes with three brow powders that blend with all hair colors, a brow-filling cream for sparse patches, a highlighter, brushes, and a brow planer (a razorlike gizmo that slides painlessly across skin to extract hairs). Breathe easy: A Web tutorial shows you how to use everything.
To buy: $40, christiharrisbrows.com.
For Flawless Makeup: Luminess Air Beauty Airbrush System
Not as intimidating as it sounds—and yields results that rival a makeup artist’s. Just plug it in, place a few drops of color (the starter kit comes with four of your choosing) in the wand, then point and spray. Use it for a subtle yet substantial misting of foundation and eye and lip color.
To buy: $179, ulta.com.
For Lasting Gray Coverage: Natural Instincts Week 2 Color Refresher
It’s straight out of the big book of Why Didn’t We Think of That Earlier? Natural Instincts is now including an extra packet of wash-in dye in every one of its boxes—for that two-week point when your roots inevitably start to show.
To buy: $9 at drugstores.
For Brighter Teeth: Go Smile Smile Whitening Light
Unlike daily trays and strips, this is a onetime fix—and it takes only 30 minutes. Brush a whitening solution onto your teeth, then zap them with the handheld light-emitting device as directed.
To buy: $198, gosmile.com.
For Fewer Wrinkles: Brazilian Peel
If you’ve ever been curious about dermatological peels that smooth out lines and improve skin tone, give this kit a shot. The four-week regimen comes with premeasured doses of 30 percent glycolic acid (a potent exfoliator) and costs a small fraction of what you would pay at a doctor’s office.
To buy: $78, sephora.com.
For a Less Painful Bikini Wax: Sally Hansen Simple Spa Wax Warmer Kit
Who’s really up for the torture of slathering on hot wax and ripping it off with cloth strips? This system comes with wax that heats to the right temperature and cools on your body. Then you peel it—and the hair—away.
To buy: $20 at drugstores.
For a Realistic Self-Tan: Mystic Tan Perfect Tan Kit for Face + Body
There will be no Oompa-Loompa effect with this three-part kit. The first tube is a cream that preps your skin to prevent splotches. Next comes a self-tanning spray that lets you reach every part. Last, there’s a moisturizer to prolong your tint.
To buy: $54, mystictan.com for stores.