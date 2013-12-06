7 Chic New Year’s Eve Hair and Makeup Ideas

A short, choppy crop takes an exquisite turn when you smooth it back and add a pair of striking yet simple earrings. The effect is especially chic against a bare neckline. (Joanna Laura Constantine earrings. Orla Kiely dress.)



How-to: Don’t assume that you have to forgo the look of an updo just because you have short hair. You can achieve the same result by simply slicking hair back into a pretty shape. You’ll need “all the hold you can get,” says Mancuso, to ensure that little pieces don’t stick out. To start, spritz a root-boosting spray onto dry hair to give it strength and malleability. Once the spray dries, tease the crown area, then smooth hair gently back and fold it into place with a paddle brush. Finish with heavy-duty hair spray, such as Aloxxi Firm Hold Hairspray ($18, aloxxi.com).



Beauty note: Pink lipstick complements a feminine hairstyle. Try Make Up For Ever Aqua Rouge in No. 16 ($24, sephora.com).