9 Smart Beauty Tips

No swim cap? No problem. To keep chlorine from drying out your hair, Joel Warren, a cofounder of the Warren-Tricomi salons, suggests saturating your strands with fresh water before diving in. Your hair will soak up the fresh, not chlorinated, water. Hair already pool-parched? Try this DIY mask from Lydia Sarfati, the founder of the skin-care line Repêchage: Mash one avocado with one tablespoon safflower oil. After shampooing, massage the mixture into your scalp and wet hair. Cover with plastic wrap and leave on for 10 minutes; rinse.