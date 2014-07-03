6 Glam Mod Hair and Makeup Looks You Can Pull Off

High-volume hair—teased crown, loose curls—could be spotted on everyone from Tricia Nixon to Catherine Deneuve, circa Belle de Jour.



Get the look: Begin with your hair curled (if you don’t have natural curls, create them with hot rollers or a curling iron with a 1.25-inch barrel). Tease it at the crown with the fine-tooth end of a comb, then tease the sides, too, to create a lot of volume. Comb through the teased hair lightly just to smooth and soften it. Separate out a wide section of hair from the top center of your head. Making sure it retains its volume, lightly secure it with two bobby pins. Pull a section of hair from underneath the pinned section and across the pins to cover them; slip in a small hairpin vertically on the opposite side to secure. Lightly spritz with hair spray to hold.