6 Glam Mod Hair and Makeup Looks You Can Pull Off
Twiggy Lashes
Does anyone better personify ’60s mod style than Twiggy?
Get the look: Start by curling your lashes. Next, apply three (yes, three) coats of mascara to the top and bottom lashes. In between the last two coats, use tweezers to carefully clump together even sections of lashes.
Big Hair
High-volume hair—teased crown, loose curls—could be spotted on everyone from Tricia Nixon to Catherine Deneuve, circa Belle de Jour.
Get the look: Begin with your hair curled (if you don’t have natural curls, create them with hot rollers or a curling iron with a 1.25-inch barrel). Tease it at the crown with the fine-tooth end of a comb, then tease the sides, too, to create a lot of volume. Comb through the teased hair lightly just to smooth and soften it. Separate out a wide section of hair from the top center of your head. Making sure it retains its volume, lightly secure it with two bobby pins. Pull a section of hair from underneath the pinned section and across the pins to cover them; slip in a small hairpin vertically on the opposite side to secure. Lightly spritz with hair spray to hold.
Beach Waves
California girls (who helped popularize the look) and their sexy, tumbling hair made the Beach Boys—and most everyone else—want to catch a wave.
Get the look: Use a one-inch-barrel curling iron to roll up random sections of hair. Repeat all over; let cool. Then run a brush through your hair to loosen the curls. Continue brushing until the waves flow together.
The Pixie
At the other end of the hair spectrum was the cropped gamine cut. Yes, Audrey Hepburn famously went short in 1953’s Roman Holiday, but it was the Mia Farrows and Jean Sebergs of the world who drove the point home.
Get the look: Here, longer layers at the crown work to enhance natural waves, so the cut feels effortless. To style, simply muss the hair, using your finger to lift up at the roots as you blow-dry. Smooth out the bangs with a flat brush, then apply a dab of matte paste to your hands, rub them together, and run though your hair for hold and definition.
Cat-Eye Liner
Dramatic eyes ruled the ’60s, and no look was more dramatic than cat-eye or winged eyeliner. Just think of the icons who rocked it: Sophia! Marilyn! Liz! Brigitte!
Get the look: Start with a wash of a pale, neutral shadow, applied with a finger, across the entire lid to brighten the eyes (a dark liner can make you look tired). Next, brush on a few coats of black mascara. Once dry, the mascara forms a ledge that you can use as a guide. Grab a clean lip brush (for an extra-thick line), dip it in black gel liner (which doesn’t require as steady a hand as liquid liner does), and drag the brush along the base of the top lashes, flipping the line up a bit at a couple of lashes from the end. Balance with soft pink lipstick.
Nude Lips
With major hair and eyes going on, something had to give, and that something was lipstick. Good-bye, crimson kissers of the ’50s; hello, pale pouts of the ’60s.
Get the look: Remember, “nude” doesn’t mean “concealer-colored”; it’s more like your natural lip color, but enhanced. Look for one that’s creamy, with a little sheen. How to determine which one is right for you? Apply the color, then flash a big smile in the mirror. Look at your gums: They don’t have to match your lips, but they shouldn’t look too light or dark next to them.