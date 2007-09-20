Easy Beauty Upgrades

The problem: Melanie Kuchinski Rodriguez, 30, an administrative assistant in West Orange, New Jersey (shown), had hair color so drab that the rest of her face looked washed-out. Melanie had never colored her hair before, so Joel Warren, a colorist and a co-owner of the Warren-Tricomi salon in New York City, wanted to change her color enough to give it a boost, but still make it look natural.



The solution:

First Warren wove in some wheat-colored highlights.

Then he painted in muted golden lowlights (panels of color a little darker than the natural shade). "The highlights and lowlights together add dimension and contrast to her hair," he says.

To protect Melanie's hair color and make it last (blow-dryer heat and styling irons can turn highlights and lowlights brassy), Warren applied a strengthening cream to her damp hair before styling. "It closes the cuticles, so the color stays true," he says.