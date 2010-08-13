3 Real-Women Beauty Makeovers
Before: Aliah Davis-McHenry, 30
Launching a Business
Since recently starting her own beauty and fashion public-relations firm, Aliah, a Ewing, New Jersey, mom of two, is “on the run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.,” she says. Read: Aliah never has time for herself, which explains why she was stuck in a beauty rut. She feared her unpolished style didn’t represent the sophisticated, modern attitude of her fledgling company. “People say I look the same as I did years ago. But while it’s nice to appear youthful, I don’t want to seem dated,” says Aliah, who craves an of-the-moment update that won’t require a lot of maintenance.
After: Aliah Davis-McHenry
Her hair: Dean Holcombe, the creative director of the Cutler/Redken Salon, in New York City, clipped Aliah’s hair into versatile, midlength layers. “They look sleek and polished when she wears her hair down for work,” he says, “but she can still pull them into a ponytail on weekends.”
Her makeup: New York City makeup artist Melissa Silver wanted to give Aliah a current look that was still natural and easy to re-create. So she used modern shades in the coral family, which play up Aliah’s warm brown skin. Silver dusted cantaloupe blush onto Aliah’s cheeks and then coated her lips with a tangerine stain. (Try Josie Maran Mambo; $19, sephora.com; and M.A.C. Sincere; $20, maccosmetics.com.) She finished with a sweep of mascara. “I finally feel like I can hold an event for my clients and look like I’m running the show,” says Aliah.
Before: Carol Turnbull, 61
Moving Forward After a Loss
When her husband succumbed to cancer in April 2009, Carol, a mom of four in Hoboken, New Jersey, took over the family pizzeria. The stress of mourning her loss and dealing with the business, she felt, aged her. “When my mom sees recent pictures of herself, she can’t find a single one she likes,” says daughter Dana. “She’s such a strong woman on the inside, but that’s not being reflected on the outside.” Carol’s goal: a fresher, younger look that will boost her confidence and make her feel beautiful.
After: Carol Turnbull
Her hair: Holcombe cut Carol’s hair into a piecey, short style to give her face a lifted appearance. (Longer hair had dragged it down.) He added jagged bangs that skim her brows to put the focus on her eyes. Then he worked styling putty (try Redken 05 Rugged Texturizer; $17, redken.com for salons) into the ends for a cool, tousled effect.
Her makeup: To give Carol a more vibrant look, Silver first added color to her complexion with a peach cream blush (try Shiseido Peach Flush; $33, shiseido.com). Then she tapped a line-smoothing primer onto Carol’s lids and topped it with a gold shadow for a touch of shimmer, which brightened her whole face. Finally, Silver smudged a gray pencil (try Lancôme Fumée; $25.50, lancome-usa.com) along Carol’s top and bottom lashes and followed with mascara and rosy beige lip gloss. “I didn’t look this young when I was younger!” says Carol.
Before: Beth Mayerowitz, 37
Going Back to Work Post-Baby
She has a beautiful 8½-month-old daughter and has recently reentered the workforce as a marketing consultant for a fitness company. Still, “I feel so blah,” says Beth, a Hoboken, New Jersey, resident. That’s because her washed-out makeup and dull hair shade make her look as tired as she feels. “I don’t get a lot of sleep these days, but I still need to look put-together at work,” she says. “I want to get some of my prepregnancy prettiness back and to feel more alive.”
After: Beth Mayerowitz
Her hair: Ben Stewart, the color director of the Cutler/Redken Salon, in New York City, used demipermanent color to make Beth’s natural shade look richer (and cover grays). He then wove in subtle highlights that brightened her skin. Next, Holcombe snipped Beth’s one-length strands into a shorter, surprisingly lower-maintenance style with volumizing layers. “It looks great blown straight or air-dried wavy,” he says.
Her makeup: Silver’s goal: to help Beth appear well rested. She applied illuminating concealer to under-eye shadows and a shimmery champagne blush to Beth’s cheeks (try Lancôme Miel Glacé; $30, lancome-usa.com). Then, to make Beth’s blue eyes look wide awake, she dabbed the lids with copper shadow, lined them with brown pencil, and applied black mascara. Last, Silver added peachy pink lipstick (try Clinique Butter Shine in Adore U; $15, clinique.com). “Re-creating the look in the morning takes no time, so I can catch a few more z’s. Win-win!” says Beth.