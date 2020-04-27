How to Groom Your Brows at Home Like a Pro

I know, I know; this is easier said than done. But determining the best brow shape for your face is actually pretty painless and only requires a pencil. According to the experts at Cosmetify, “To determine the length, hold a pencil up to your left/right nostril and point it straight up towards your forehead. This indicates where your brow should start. Turn the pencil diagonally, still holding it in line with your nostril to figure out where your brow should end, ensuring it is past your eye’s outer corner.” Once you’ve got that down, the brow shape will require a little extra effort. The experts recommend taking the pencil you were using before and holding it next to your nostril at a 45 degree angle. This indicates where your natural arch should begin. Your pencil should go just past your pupil, pointing exactly to where the brow arch should be.