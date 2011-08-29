How to Get What You Want at a Salon

Choi: Unfortunately there’s not much you can do about it after the fact. You need to ask how much add-ons will cost before you agree to get them.

Nerida Joy, aesthetician in Beverly Hills: I would say to whoever gave me the bill, “I didn’t ask for it, and I’m not paying for it.” They count on people being weak and not saying anything.

Slatalla: That’s your own fault, because whenever anybody suggests something at a salon, you know it’s going to cost you. Every time someone suggests an extra treatment, ask, “How much will that set me back?” Just like you would ask how much the special costs at a restaurant.





What Should I Do If My Usual Stylist/Manicurist/Massage Therapist Is Sick and I’m Assigned to Someone Else Without Notice?

Kristi Marie Jones, manicurist in Ojai, California, and creator of the aromatherapy line Narayan Sacred Healing Beauty: It’s completely up to you. If you don’t want to go to that manicurist and nobody called to warn you, you’re under no obligation. And there should be no fee—nada. That’s on the salon, because it didn’t contact you.

Gibson: Confirmation calls are an industry standard. If the salon made the mistake, it owes you something. You could ask for a percentage off your next haircut or a complimentary deep-conditioning treatment, along with rescheduling an appointment with your usual stylist.

McMillan: That shouldn’t happen—period! The front desk should have called you to let you know and reschedule. You can’t just throw a client to someone else. People need to have the option to say no.

Lidia Tivichi, waxing specialist at the Maris Dusan Skin Care Boutique, in New York City: If you can be flexible, that’s good. You may discover someone you like just as much as your regular person, which is helpful for times when your schedule is tight. Don’t forget—we’ve all had lots of training.





How Do I Respond to a Facialist Who Harshly Criticizes My Skin?

Sappenfield: Say, “Thank you for that information” and that after the facial is over, you’d like her to give you written instructions on how to improve your complexion. That’s basically telling her the conversation is over—in a nice way.

Joy: I would say, “But that’s why I’m here—for you to educate me and tell me what I should be doing for my skin.” I wouldn’t say anything about her rudeness, because I would be concerned she would take it out on my skin. But afterward I would absolutely tell the manager or write a letter if she was rude or made you feel uncomfortable.

Slatalla: Don’t get emotionally involved in it. If what she’s saying is useful to you, take the information for what it’s worth. If what she’s saying is egregious, say, “If my skin were perfect, I wouldn’t be here.”









