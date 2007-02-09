How to Correct 8 Common Beauty Mistakes

Many people apply conditioner like it’s shampoo: by starting at the top of the head and working it all throughout their hair. However, the ends of the hair are more likely to be damaged and in need of condition, whereas the hair closest to the roots is healthy new growth. Apart from wasting product, conditioning the roots can weigh your hair down and make it look greasy, says Gina Lees, a stylist with the Adolf Biecker Spa, in Philadelphia.

The fix: Starting at your ears, apply conditioner all the way to the ends of your hair. You’ll gain volume, condition tired ends, and avoid needing to wash your hair as often.