Cause: Stress and changes in beauty routines. Now that you’re crunched for time, you may rush through your hair-washing routine or wash less often—a strategy that can backfire.



Aah! “Some people don’t rinse well enough after washing and conditioning,” says Minardi, and that can lead to a flaky buildup on the scalp. To eliminate it, use a moisturizing shampoo (such as Neutrogena T-Gel Daily Control Dandruff Shampoo, $8, ulta.com) once or twice a week. When conditioning, avoid putting the product right on the scalp. “If the itching and flakiness persist, you may have seborrhea of the scalp, which can flare up in times of stress,” says Donofrio. To loosen and remove seborrheic scales, use a shampoo with zinc, salicylic acid, or an antifungal agent. Another helpful strategy: “Warm some olive oil, dip in your fingertips, gently massage the oil into your scalp, leave it on overnight, then wash it off in the morning,” says Donofrio. The scales should wash off, too. Bothered by scalp itchiness? “An over-the-counter cortisone solution made for the scalp (such as Scalpicin, $9, drugstore.com) can be a temporary fix until you have a chance to see a dermatologist,” says Donofrio.