Grooming Staples: Exclusive Savings for RS Readers
Tarte Cheek Stain
You’ll fall in love with this alcohol-free gel tint at first blush.
Original price: $30.
RS reader price: $24 (any color), tarte.com.
Enter code RSCHEEK at checkout.
* These discounts will be available from February 1, 2010, to March 31, 2010, or while supplies last.
Kevyn Aucoin Beauty the Mascara
Swipe on this classic formula for dramatic, straight-from-the-red-carpet lashes.
Original price: $25.
RS reader price: $18.75 (Rich Pitch Black only), kevynaucoin.com.
Enter code RS25 at checkout.
Korres Jasmine Shower Gel
Wheat protein in this softly scented wash will keep your skin moisturized all day.
Original price: $13 for 8.45 ounces.
RS reader price: $10.40, korresusa.com.
Enter code REALSIMPLE at checkout.
Terax Original Crema
This ultra-moisturizing treatment conditions any hair type.
Original price: $48 for 16.9 ounces.
RS reader price: $38.40, beauty.com.
Enter code CREMA20 at checkout.
Fekkai Classic Brush
Natural boar bristles tame even the most unruly hair.
Original price: $95.
RS reader price: $71.25, fekkai.com.
Enter code RSFEKKAIPROMO at checkout.
Clarins Beauty Flash Balm
Massage this into fatigued skin for a quick and refreshing at-home facial.
Original price: $45 for 1.7 ounces.
RS reader price: $36, clarinsusa.com.
Enter code FLASH20 at checkout.
FHI Heat Nano Weight Pro 1900 Hair Dryer
Even though this dryer weighs in at less than one pound, it gets the job done.
Original price: $195.
RS reader price: $156 (pink only), fhiheat.com.
Enter code REALSIMPLE at checkout.
Sephora Collection Eyelash Curler
A cushioned silicone pad precisely crimps lashes in the blink of an eye.
Original price: $16.
RS reader price: $12.80 (black only), sephora.com.
Enter code CURLER at checkout.
Fresh Sugar Acai Age-Delay Body Cream
Relief for your dry winter skin. The sugar helps retain moisture, while acai oil protects against free-radical damage.
Original price: $65 for 6.8 ounces.
RS reader price: $52, fresh.com.
Enter code REALSIMPLE at checkout.