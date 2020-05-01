How to Extend the Life of Your Pre-Quarantine Beauty Treatments at Home

The best way to recover your #quarantinebrows is with a photo from your most recent brow shaping. Even if you didn't take a snapshot of your brows at the actual salon, any photo that you took at its peak post-grooming phase will suffice. “Referencing the photos you used when you got your brows done is a great tool for maintenance because you can reference the shape that was professionally done and mimic it,” says Joey Healy, celebrity eyebrow specialist and founder of Joey Healy Eyebrow Studio. “Focus on the strays growing in, the ones that weren't there before. Your goal is to really identify the geometry of the brow, and then whatever is outside of that perimeter you can safely tweeze.”

When it comes to brow tinting, stay away from hot showers and excessive perspiration, both things that can reduce the life of your color, as much as you can. You should also avoid using harsh stringents, toners, or chemical peels near the brow area as that can strip away pigment. “Excessive sun exposure will also expedite your brow tint breakdown, so if you do want to sit on your private balcony during quarantine, use an SPF lip balm on your brows. This will give you hold and sun protection at the same time,” says Healey.