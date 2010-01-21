An Eyebrow Expert’s Grooming Essentials
Tweezers
Vucetaj suggests shaping your brows every six weeks. In between, remove stray hairs once weekly. She likes Tweezerman Slant Tweezers because they’re easy to grasp. “Don’t use needle-tipped tweezers to remove near invisible hairs,” she says―no one else can see them.
To buy: $22, tweezerman.com.
Scissors
Trim extra-long hairs once every two to three weeks. Vucetaj prefers the small scissors in the Revlon Brow Set, which also comes with this spiral brush to sweep hairs upward before cutting.
To buy: $10 at drugstores.
Pencil
To prep brows for shaping, Vucetaj likes the Dior Diorshow Brow Styler. She also recommends it for adding definition if hairs are fair or sparse. Apply with short, feathery strokes for the most natural result.
To buy: $29, sephora.com.
Gel
Vucetaj brushes Lancôme Modèle Sourcils Brow Groomer in Naturel onto brows to hold unruly hairs in place. You can put it right over pencil or powder, and “it doesn’t flake or feel sticky,” she says.
To buy: $24.50, lancome-usa.com.
Powder and Brush
For areas that are too thin (or overtweezed and left with a bald patch), Vucetaj relies on Paula Dorf Cosmetics 2 + 1 for Brows. The powder comes with two soft colors to mix together, plus a clear wax. She uses the MAC 266 Small Angle Brush to apply; its stiff bristles help color go on evenly. Use the brush to add wax on top to set.
To buy: Powder, $26, pauladorf.com; brush, $20, maccosmetics.com.