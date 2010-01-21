An Eyebrow Expert’s Grooming Essentials

For areas that are too thin (or overtweezed and left with a bald patch), Vucetaj relies on Paula Dorf Cosmetics 2 + 1 for Brows. The powder comes with two soft colors to mix together, plus a clear wax. She uses the MAC 266 Small Angle Brush to apply; its stiff bristles help color go on evenly. Use the brush to add wax on top to set.



To buy: Powder, $26, pauladorf.com; brush, $20, maccosmetics.com.