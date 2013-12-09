How to Find the Best Red Lipstick

Still slightly overwhelmed by your options? Consider a “universal” red, one with either violet or yellow undertones (considered neutral on the color wheel, these colors blend with any skin tone). Yes, it’s a bit challenging to detect such subtleties, but even an untrained eye can usually gauge a tinge of yellow or purple. Before buying, if possible, take a red lip color to a window so you can see it in natural light (fluorescent store lighting can make reds look more blue-toned). When in doubt, it’s better to buy a shade that seems slightly too bright, because you can always blend it or blot it to make it sheerer and more wearable. (Sheering a color out—makeup artist-speak for blotting with a tissue—to lessen the intensity of the pigment is also a good way to ease into reds, if you’re not used to seeing yourself in them.) A few other helpful hints:



1. Smile broadly before applying. This stretches your lip skin so that you get color into every nook and cranny.



2. Not handy with a tube? Consider using a lip brush for precise placement of color.



3. If your lips are flaky, exfoliate with a lip scrub or facial exfoliant, then smooth on a lip cream or balm before applying red lipstick, which can accentuate dryness and lines. If your lips are always dry, choose a more emollient formula, like a cream lipstick or tinted balm.



4. Stains can take some getting used to, as they come on strong. Silver recommends applying them from the inside of lips (where they meet your mouth) out toward the perimeter so that you get a feel for the product—and avoid obvious mistakes around the lip line. If you want extra shine, allow a stain to set for a minute, then top with gloss.



5. Last but not least, before walking out the door—whatever formula you’re wearing—stick your pointer finger in your mouth and drag it out slowly to capture any excess pigment so it doesn’t end up on your teeth!

To buy (clockwise from center top): Chanel Rouge Allure in Pirate, $36, chanel.com. Clarins Rouge Eclat Satin Finish Lipstick in Passion Red, $27, clarinsusa.com. NARS Future Red, $26 (Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.). L’OrÃ©al Paris Colour Riche Lipstick in British Red, $9, drugstore.com. MAC Lipstick in Ruby Woo, $17, maccosmetics.com. Jane Iredale Pure Moist Lipstick in Margi, $25, janeiredale.com. By Terry Hyaluronic Sheer Rouge Be Red, $36, barneys.com. CoverGirl Lipstick in Hot Passion (Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.). Laura Geller Color Enriched Anti-Aging Lipstick in Chile Red, $21, laurageller.com. LancÃ´me Paris Rouge in Love in Rouge Saint Honore, $29, lancome-usa.com. EstÃ©e Lauder Pure Color Vivid Shone Lipstick in Forbidden Apple, $26, www.nordstrom.com.