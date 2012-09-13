Our Best Beauty Secrets and Tips

Can’t master the topknot? This easy technique will knock your socks off. Take a regular old ankle sock and cut off the toe; roll the remainder into a doughnut shape. Gather your hair into a high ponytail and secure with an elastic. Next, pull the ends of the tail through the doughnut. Wrap them around one side of the doughnut and gently roll it all the way down to the elastic (using the same motion you would if you were rolling up your sleeve) until you’ve formed a bun. No need for pins—the wrapped hair holds and covers the sock. Create a sock bun easily yourself by following our step-by-step photos.