Macy’s Is Having a Friends and Family Sale—and Over 73,000 Items Are Fair Game

Macy’s may be closing some of its retail stores, but it’s still offering plenty of irresistible deals online. The department store just kicked off its Friends and Family Sale, and you can save an extra 30 percent off thousands of products through June 21.

When you use the promo code FRIENDS at checkout, you’ll unlock additional savings of anywhere from 10 to 30 percent off already discounted items. All categories are included, which means you can save big on kitchen appliances, designer clothes, bedding, and more. And with summer in full swing, there’s never been a better time to make some seasonal upgrades to your home and your wardrobe.

For instance, this Cuisinart blender is perfect for whipping up refreshing smoothies or even homemade ice cream, and it’s over $100 off right now. You can also save on barbecue essentials like this set of tools from BergHoff that’s 78 percent off. Cooling bedding like this lightweight comforter and this gel-infused memory foam pillow are also part of the savings.

Of course, no Macy’s sale would be complete without designer apparel, shoes, and accessories. Enjoy discounts on everything from Free People dresses to comfortable footwear from brands like Keds. Timeless jewelry like these Lauren Ralph Lauren gold hoop earrings are also marked down.

Ready to shop? Instead of sifting through more than 73,000 discounted items on Macy’s site, keep scrolling to see the 25 best deals we found.

Best Deals on Kitchen Essentials:

Best Deals on Bedding:

Best Deals on Apparel:

Best Deals on Shoes:

Best Deals on Accessories: