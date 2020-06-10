Macy’s Is Having a Friends and Family Sale—and Over 73,000 Items Are Fair Game
Save an extra 30 percent off with the special promo code.
Macy’s may be closing some of its retail stores, but it’s still offering plenty of irresistible deals online. The department store just kicked off its Friends and Family Sale, and you can save an extra 30 percent off thousands of products through June 21.
When you use the promo code FRIENDS at checkout, you’ll unlock additional savings of anywhere from 10 to 30 percent off already discounted items. All categories are included, which means you can save big on kitchen appliances, designer clothes, bedding, and more. And with summer in full swing, there’s never been a better time to make some seasonal upgrades to your home and your wardrobe.
For instance, this Cuisinart blender is perfect for whipping up refreshing smoothies or even homemade ice cream, and it’s over $100 off right now. You can also save on barbecue essentials like this set of tools from BergHoff that’s 78 percent off. Cooling bedding like this lightweight comforter and this gel-infused memory foam pillow are also part of the savings.
Of course, no Macy’s sale would be complete without designer apparel, shoes, and accessories. Enjoy discounts on everything from Free People dresses to comfortable footwear from brands like Keds. Timeless jewelry like these Lauren Ralph Lauren gold hoop earrings are also marked down.
Ready to shop? Instead of sifting through more than 73,000 discounted items on Macy’s site, keep scrolling to see the 25 best deals we found.
Best Deals on Kitchen Essentials:
- Cuisinart Hurricane Blender: $360 with code FRIEND (was $500)
- Nespresso by Breville VertuoLine Coffee and Espresso Machine: $180 with code FRIEND (was $250)
- BergHoff Cubo 6-Piece Stainless Steel BBQ Set with Folding Bag: $36 with code FRIEND (was $100)
- Pyrex 22-Piece Food Storage Container Set: $31 with code FRIEND (was $90)
- Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven: $180 with code FRIEND (was $250)
Best Deals on Bedding:
- Hotel Collection European White Goose Down Lightweight Full/Queen Comforter: $252 with code FRIEND (was $600)
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Medium Density Down Alternative Logo Pillow: $8 with code FRIEND (was $20)
- Charter Club Damask 4-Piece Queen Sheet Set: $72 with code FRIEND (was $170)
- Hotel Collection Extra Deep Queen Mattress Pad: $84 with code FRIEND (was $200)
- SensorGel Arctic Gusset Gel-Infused Memory Foam Pillow with Cool Coat Technology: $59 with code FRIEND (was $140)
Best Deals on Apparel:
- Free People Bon Voyage Maxi Dress: $72 with code FRIEND (was $128)
- Vince Camuto Tiered Off Shoulder Printed Blouse: $52 with code FRIEND (was $99)
- DKNY Striped Fit and Flare Dress: $78 with code FRIEND (was $149)
- Calvin Klein Jeans Cuffed Denim Shorts: $28 with code FRIEND (was $50)
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Denim Cotton Shift Dress: $88 with code FRIEND (was $125)
Best Deals on Shoes:
- Coach Jeri Leather Sandals: $70 with code FRIEND (was $100)
- Tommy Hilfiger Lightz Lace-Up Fashion Sneakers: $41 with code FRIEND (was $59)
- Kate Spade New York Fiji Flip-Flop: $34 with code FRIEND (was $48)
- Style & Co Mailena Wedge Espadrille Sandals: $42 with code FRIEND (was $60)
- Keds Champion Leather Oxford Sneakers: $39 with code FRIEND (was $55)
Best Deals on Accessories:
- INC International Concepts Aniqaa Rattan Circle Crossbody: $42 with code FRIEND (was $80)
- Givenchy Necklace and Earring Set: $34 with code FRIEND (was $48)
- Nine West Aleksei Convertible Crossbody: $22 with code FRIEND (was $40)
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Medium Hoop Earrings: $22 with code FRIEND (was $32)
- Guess Heidi Small 2-in-1 Tote: $67 with code FRIEND (was $98)