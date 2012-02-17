6 Luxury Beauty Products

“If you have sensitive skin, you know that you can’t put just anything on your face. But by the same token, you might not be comfortable going bare, on account of the redness,” says Kate Somerville, the founder of Kate Somerville Skin Care. “This loose-powder foundation is free of talc, dyes, and parabens, so it doesn’t cause irritation. And it makes for the smoothest finish.”



To buy: $44, shop.janeiredale.com.



Featured March 2012