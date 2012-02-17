6 Luxury Beauty Products
Jane Iredale Amazing Base SPF 20
“If you have sensitive skin, you know that you can’t put just anything on your face. But by the same token, you might not be comfortable going bare, on account of the redness,” says Kate Somerville, the founder of Kate Somerville Skin Care. “This loose-powder foundation is free of talc, dyes, and parabens, so it doesn’t cause irritation. And it makes for the smoothest finish.”
To buy: $44, shop.janeiredale.com.
Featured March 2012
Bobbi Brown Rich Lip Color SPF 12
“It imparts rich color, is full-coverage, and is comfortable and long-lasting,” says New York City makeup artist Kim Soane. “It comes in 14 shades that complement all skin tones. And unlike some other dark lip colors that stay on for hours, this one is truly nondrying.”
To buy: $26, bobbibrown.com.
Clarisonic Skincare Brush
“A battery-powered cleansing brush provides deeper cleaning and exfoliating than what you could do with your hands,” says New York City dermatologist Dennis Gross. “Its massagelike motions gently remove dead cells from the skin, allowing any product you put on top to penetrate more deeply.”
To buy: $199, sephora.com.
Diorskin Airflash Spray Foundation
For makeup novices and speed freaks, foundation that comes in a mist form is the ideal way to get a flawless complexion fast. Just point and shoot, spritzing on a bit extra wherever you need additional coverage. “I’m a huge fan,” says makeup artist Belinda Moss.
To buy: $62, dior.com.
Rodin Olio Lusso Luxury Face Oil
“It’s worth every luxurious cent,” says David Colbert, a New York City dermatologist. “It’s packed with 11 essential oils and functions as a light moisturizer, or as a hydration booster when layered under your regular moisturizer. Plus, it smooths fine lines and plumps skin.”
To buy: $150, oliolusso.com.
T3 Featherweight Luxe Hair Dryer
“It’s normal to be scared of styling your own hair because of the damage and strain standard blow dryers cause,” says celebrity hairstylist Cesar Ramirez. “Instead, invest toward healthier, shinier hair with the T3 Featherweight Luxe. It’s so light that it makes drying time painless and easy without the damage.” Practically weightless at less than a pound, the dryer has four heat settings and two speeds.
To buy: $250, sephora.com.
