After a professional shapes your brows (whether she uses wax, thread, or a tweezer), it takes about four weeks for the hair to grow back fully. To preserve the shape, use an angled tweezer to pluck wayward strands between brows and under the arches as they grow in. (Take care not to alter the brow shape; just maintain it.)

Stand close to a mirror while removing a few errant hairs, then step back to check your progress. (Avoid looking in a magnifying mirror, as this can lead to overtweezing.)

For expert-looking results, fill your brows in with a matching pencil and set them with brow gel. "This makes them look as if they've just been professionally waxed or tweezed," says Anne Marie Climi, director of training and education at Bliss Spa, in New York City.

