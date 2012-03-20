Hot Spring Fashion Trend: Lace
Jones Wear Lace Pleated Full Skirt Dress
Whether you top it with a bright cardigan or wear it on its own, this polyester dress is pure femininity.
To buy: $65, jcpenney.com.
Featured March 2012
Zara Lace Clasp Frame Wallet
Finally, a delicate-looking evening bag that can actually fit all your stuff. This roomy lace-covered style also comes with an optional chain strap.
To buy: $60, zara.com.
Yoana Baraschi Lace Medallions Tank
Made of bright openwork fabric, this swingy jersey top is a step up from a tank top but just as comfortable—and it’s the perfect partner to jeans, whether flared or skinny. Also in white.
To buy: $88, anthropologie.com.
J.Crew Raindrop Lace Top
This structured lace top gives anything you wear—jeans, pencil skirt, yes, even shorts—a French ingenue feel. Available in three colors.
To buy: $110, jcrew.com.
Melissa Ultragirl Ballet Flats Glass Black Rubber
These cute rubber skimmers with a cushioned footbed, a collaboration with designer Jason Wu, make it easy to try the trend. Plus, they’re perfect for all those sudden April showers.
To buy: $135, jildorshoes.com.
ASOS Blazer in Cotton Lace
Layer on a cropped cotton jacket, and you’ll be able to wear your lightweight sundresses a little earlier this year.
To buy: $90, asos.com.
