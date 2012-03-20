Hot Spring Fashion Trend: Lace

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
Forget the lazy days of summer: Right now, fashion is all about the lacy days of spring.
Jones Wear Lace Pleated Full Skirt Dress

Whether you top it with a bright cardigan or wear it on its own, this polyester dress is pure femininity.

To buy: $65, jcpenney.com.

Featured March 2012

Zara Lace Clasp Frame Wallet

Finally, a delicate-looking evening bag that can actually fit all your stuff. This roomy lace-covered style also comes with an optional chain strap.

To buy: $60, zara.com.

Yoana Baraschi Lace Medallions Tank

Made of bright openwork fabric, this swingy jersey top is a step up from a tank top but just as comfortable—and it’s the perfect partner to jeans, whether flared or skinny. Also in white.

To buy: $88, anthropologie.com.

J.Crew Raindrop Lace Top

This structured lace top gives anything you wear—jeans, pencil skirt, yes, even shorts—a French ingenue feel. Available in three colors.

To buy: $110, jcrew.com.

Melissa Ultragirl Ballet Flats Glass Black Rubber

These cute rubber skimmers with a cushioned footbed, a collaboration with designer Jason Wu, make it easy to try the trend. Plus, they’re perfect for all those sudden April showers.

To buy: $135, jildorshoes.com.

ASOS Blazer in Cotton Lace

Layer on a cropped cotton jacket, and you’ll be able to wear your lightweight sundresses a little earlier this year.

To buy: $90, asos.com.

By Yolanda Wikiel