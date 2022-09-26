This $15 Gentle Cleansing Balm Works in Seconds, Even on My Waterproof Makeup

It’s the perfect formula for those dry, colder months.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 26, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

CLEAN 10 CLEANSING BALM
Photo: Junoco.com

As a shopping writer, I get to test my fair share of beauty and skincare products to find the best. I go from everyday bare minimal looks to full-on glam and everything in between for the sake of beauty reporting, so my cleansing ritual needs to be gentle and efficacious. I previously depended on disposable makeup remover wipes to cleanse my face quickly, but I wanted to try a more eco-friendly makeup removal solution.

I have acne-prone, oily combination skin, which means my T-zone is oily, while the lower half of my face is very dry (dare I say, even flaky). Oil-infused formulas may seem redundant and frowned upon for oily skin types, but the opposite is true. "Oil is attracted to oil so it can balance the skin and work as a moisturizer," explained esthetician Taylor Worden to Real Simple. Makeup is also removed more swiftly with oil-based products.

Like many other beauty products, I discovered Juno & Co.'s hero Clean 10 Cleansing Balm through a viral TikTok clip from user @glamzilla and received a sample to put it to the test.

CLEAN 10 CLEANSING BALM
Junoco.com

To buy: $15; junoco.com and amazon.com.

The Clean 10 Cleansing Balm is part of Juno & Co.'s Junoskin line, which features all kinds of skincare goodies for under $25. The plastic packaging is solid and fits perfectly with my other tried and trusted skincare items in my beauty cabinet. There's also a mini spatula included with the balm, so you don't have to dig your fingers into the jar and risk cross-contamination.

The cleansing balm is loaded with vitamin E-derived antioxidants that fight inflammation and nourish your skin, while the Japanese pearl barley moisturizes, brightens, and reduces the appearance of dark spots. The sweet, California tangerine citrus scent that's infused into the formula is refreshing without being overpowering, and it doesn't linger after rinsing.

Before I get in the shower, I use the Clean 10 Cleansing Balm to gently melt away my sunscreen and any impurities, regardless of whether I'm wearing makeup. The balm almost instantly dissolves into an oil in my hands, and it's satisfying to watch it break down my makeup right before my eyes—especially tough waterproof mascara—without any extra effort. Compared to other cleansing balms, it feels much lighter and doesn't leave any annoying oily residue behind. It leaves my skin feeling squeaky clean yet moisturized after every use. Whether you're looking for an easy way to cleanse away your full-coverage makeup or want to take your cleansing to the next level, the Clean 10 Cleansing Balm from Juno & Co. won't disappoint. Shop it now for only $15.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Merit Bronze Balm in Clay Tout
Merit Beauty's New Bronze Balm Gave Me Instant Cheekbones in One Swipe
Tula Sale Tout
Tula Is Having an Epic Sale on Everything From Best-Sellers to New Releases
Best Chapped Lip Treatments of 2022
The 9 Best Chapped Lip Treatments of 2022
Clarins skincare
I Test Countless Anti-Aging Skincare Products but Always Go Back to This Legacy Brand—and It's on Sale
Supergoop Friends and Family Sale Tout
This Shopper and Editor-Loved Sunscreen Brand Is Having a Rare Sitewide Sale
Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm
The 9 Best Facial Cleansers for All Skin Types
Best Moisturizing Hand Soaps
The 10 Best Moisturizing Hand Soaps to Hydrate Dry, Cracked Skin
woman with long, dark hair applying lotion to her face
Shea Butter Is the Miracle Ingredient Your Skin and Hair Need—Here's How to Use It
sweat proof makeup
I Put Sweatproof Makeup to the Test—These Were the Ones That Actually Worked
Tula Skincare
This Shopper- and Beauty Writer-Loved Skincare Brand Is Having a Major Sale Across Its Entire Site
Makeup Remover Cleanser
The 5 Best Eye Makeup Removers for Every Skin Type
Ilia friends and family sale
This Editor-Loved Beauty Brand Is Full of Makeup That Doubles as Skincare—and It's Finally on Sale
Honest Beauty Organic Beauty Facial Oil with Avocado + Apricot
An Anti-Aging Cream for 50% Off—Plus, More of the Best Amazon Prime Day Skincare Deals
illustration of an open orange-colored bottle wearing pink sunglasses, set against a blue and white diamond background with orange fruits all around it
The Power Couple of Sun Protection: Vitamin C and Sunscreen
Restorative Mask Tout
This Soothing, Restorative Face Mask Is So Good, I'm Actually Ditching My Foundation
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Review
Bio-Oil Reviews Are In—We Asked a Dermatologist if It's Worth the Hype