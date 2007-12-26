Pamper Yourself a Little

Trish McEvoy Makeup Brushes

These brushes beg to be shown off. The Lucite handles look modern and sleek, and the natural-hair bristles will last for years.

To buy: $25 to $78 each, saksfifthavenue.com.



Stephanie Johnson Cosmetic Bags

Swap a so-so tote for a stylish one. These bags are available in fun patterns and are plastic coated (so cleaning is a breeze). And some contain pullout zippered pouches to take with you for touch-ups during the day.

To buy: $24 to $82 each, stephaniejohnson.com.



Santa Maria Novella Drawer Liner Tablets

These perfumed wax boards hold preserved cranberries and orange slices, so they smell delicious. Slip them into a drawer, or hang in a closet from the attached silk ribbons.

To buy: $30 for two, lafcony.com.



Caron Powder Puff and Powder

With this set, powdering up is a real pleasure. The puff is made from goose down and feels so soft on the skin. The loose powder comes in shimmering shades scented with Bulgarian rose.

To buy: $5, puff; $45, powder; Phyto Universe, 877-882-2766.