Pamper Yourself a Little
At the Sink
Frédéric Fekkai Brush
There’s no doubt that it’s an investment, but this brush is a keeper. The handcrafted brush's boar bristles boost shine, so hair looks healthier.
To buy: $95, neimanmarcus.com.
Antica Farmacista Home Ambiance Fragrance
This diffuser will momentarily beam you to the Mediterranean Sea (sand not included).
To buy: $62, anticafarmacista.com.
Ojon Restorative Hair Treatment
No piña coladas on the horizon? This mask moisturizes and smells like a tropical drink. Its palm-nut oil leaves hair silky, too.
To buy: $33, sephora.com.
Shiseido Bio-Performance Intensive Skin Corrective Program
This two-week regimen is the equivalent of a couple of facials. Just think: no rushing to appointments!
To buy: $300, nordstrom.com.
La Compagnie de Provence Liquid Marseille Soap
Ever wish that you could dive into a Van Gogh? Suds up with this wash and surprise yourself.
To buy: $23, lcdpmarseille-usa.com.
Marvis Toothpaste
Classic mint is made even better when combined with Marvis's Ginger, Jasmin, or Paradise Fruit flavor.
To buy: $10.50, bigelowchemists.com.
In the Bath
Diamancel Foot Buffer
Anyone can wear diamonds, but only the truly pampered use them on their feet. This foot buffer is coated with dust made from the gems, which delivers superior sloughing.
To buy: $49, blissworld.com.
Rica Exotic Therapy Siesta Salts
Sink into deep relaxation with these lavender bath salts. They are made fresh to order and contain real dried rosebuds.
To buy: from $22, ricabody.com.
Claus Porto Soap
Ditch the slimy shards left in the soap dish and try this oversize bar. It comes in 17 different scents, each wrapped in pretty paper.
To buy: $18, lafcony.com.
Fresh Milk Bath & Shower Cream
Its scent is deliciously, subtly sweet (not overpowering) and it leaves skin soft, smooth, and, well, creamy.
To buy: $18.50, amazon.com.
Whish Body Brush and Shave Crave
Make the chore of defuzzing more glamorous with this old-fashioned badger-hair shaving brush. Apply the thick coconut-and-almond-scented cream to legs and shave with style.
To buy: $65, body brush; $20, shave cream, whishbody.com.
At the Vanity
Trish McEvoy Makeup Brushes
These brushes beg to be shown off. The Lucite handles look modern and sleek, and the natural-hair bristles will last for years.
To buy: $25 to $78 each, saksfifthavenue.com.
Stephanie Johnson Cosmetic Bags
Swap a so-so tote for a stylish one. These bags are available in fun patterns and are plastic coated (so cleaning is a breeze). And some contain pullout zippered pouches to take with you for touch-ups during the day.
To buy: $24 to $82 each, stephaniejohnson.com.
Santa Maria Novella Drawer Liner Tablets
These perfumed wax boards hold preserved cranberries and orange slices, so they smell delicious. Slip them into a drawer, or hang in a closet from the attached silk ribbons.
To buy: $30 for two, lafcony.com.
Caron Powder Puff and Powder
With this set, powdering up is a real pleasure. The puff is made from goose down and feels so soft on the skin. The loose powder comes in shimmering shades scented with Bulgarian rose.
To buy: $5, puff; $45, powder; Phyto Universe, 877-882-2766.