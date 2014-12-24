You CAN Give Up Your Body Hangups in the New Year
Maura Pagano
Age: 24
Occupation: Recruiter
Home: New York City
Maura's hang-up: "My calves and ankles have never been proportionate to the rest of my body. I always used to hide them under long, black pants."
What helps her let it go: "As I get older, I'm learning that what's more important than covering up my imperfections is how confident I am. In this dress, I feel sexy—it shows off my chest and my shoulders and highlights my waist. If every other part of me looks this good, no one will stare at my calves."
Rosalie Khan
Age: 41
Occupation: Senior digital associate
Home: Jersey City
Rosalie's hang-up: "I'm self-conscious about my body, especially my stomach, so I don't normally wear anything clingy. Because I know they'll fit me, I stick to baggy clothes. That also means I won't have to drag out the try-on process."
What helps her let it go: "Pulling on skinny pants was a revelation. They actually made me feel slimmer. The fabric of this pair is stretchy and thick, and there's a panel to hold in my tummy, creating a nice, smooth line. I feel comfortable—and even trendy."
Danielle Hamblin
Age: 43
Occupation: Adjunct professor
Home: White Township, New Jersey
Danielle's hang-up: "I have never been thin. While I wouldn't mind the opportunity to be so, I sometimes think it's just not meant to be."
What helps her let it go: "In comparison to the more serious challenges faced by other people, I'll take this one. Besides, I have an air of fun about me, and I like that to show in what I wear. This sheath's mix of prints offers that, yet the shape is professional and flattering. It plays up my waist and hits right at the knee."
Arielle Devay
Age: 25
Occupation: Sales-development executive
Home: Astoria, New York
Arielle's hang-up: "I'm very curvy above and below the waist. When I wear something loose, I look bigger than I am. And when I wear something formfitting, I can end up looking like a floozy. Neither is a great option."
What helps her let it go: "I've found it's important for me to choose silhouettes that accentuate my waistline, such as a fit-and-flare dress. This provides a nice balance between showing off my waist and being work-appropriate."
Kate Snyder
Age: 37
Occupation: Account executive
Home: Brooklyn
Kate's hang-up: "A lack of curves. I used to feel awkward in my body—I was all legs and didn't have much of a bust."
What helps her let it go: "I have grown into my body, though it hasn't changed much. I usually dress very understated, but this style is very 'look at me.' The cut is fitted through the torso, so my behind seems curvier, and the hem adds visual interest. I like that I look shapelier—not so straight up and down."