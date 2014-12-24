Age: 24

Occupation: Recruiter

Home: New York City

Maura's hang-up: "My calves and ankles have never been proportionate to the rest of my body. I always used to hide them under long, black pants."

What helps her let it go: "As I get older, I'm learning that what's more important than covering up my imperfections is how confident I am. In this dress, I feel sexy—it shows off my chest and my shoulders and highlights my waist. If every other part of me looks this good, no one will stare at my calves."