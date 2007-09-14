Use a wax-based brow pencil to fill in any holes. Choose one in a color that matches your brow hair. If in doubt, go for a pencil in taupe, a shade that works with nearly every brow and skin color.



Draw the pencil onto the bald spots and over the rest of the brow using short, light strokes. “If you draw just over the bald spot, it won’t match the rest of your brow, and it will look obvious,” says brow specialist Ramy Gafni.



Blend and soften the pencil you’ve applied by going over your brow several times with a brow brush.



Step away from the tweezers. You might think that a little tweezing from the part of the brow that is not overplucked will help to even things out, but don’t do it. “You risk making a bigger mess of your brow if you try to tweeze off more hair to eliminate the hole,” says Tessa Holland, an eyebrow specialist at the Warren-Tricomi Salon, in Greenwich, Connecticut. (Your brow will start to grow back in a couple of weeks, so the bare areas will gradually become less obvious.)



RS pick: Ardell Brow Pencil (includes a brush, which is attached to the cap), $4 at drugstores.