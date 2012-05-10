10 Great Finds for You and Your Home

By Elizabeth Passarella
Updated June 14, 2012
From a summery top to a colorful table runner, beautiful bargains for you and your home.
Target Fabric Runner

Give any rectangular table a summer makeover with this reversible runner. Size: 14 by 47½ inches.

To buy: $13, target.com.

Fitzsu Block of Wooden Matches

Break off a match when you need one while the others stand at attention.

To buy: $48, fitzsu.com.

Unique Vintage Jute Bag

A bright and roomy 22-inch tote that goes swimmingly with a sundress.

To buy: $16, uniquevintage.com.

Echo Polyester Pareo

Wrap it around a swimsuit by day, chilly shoulders by night.

To buy: $48, echodesign.com.

Kiehl’s Limited Edition Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masques

Celebrities designed the pretty packages; Kiehl’s filled them with a deep-cleaning mask made with Amazonian white clay. The proceeds benefit Recycle Across America.

To buy: $23 each, kiehls.com.

H&M Polyester Blouse

A rich, royal color for a peasant’s price.

To buy: $35, hm.com for stores.

Vitacare Eco-Friendly Toothbrush

Clean teeth, clean world. This toothbrush is made from 100 percent biodegradable and recycled materials.

To buy: $4, vitacareworld.com.

Carol’s Daughter Chocolät Smoothing Blow Dry Cream

Humidity? Ha! This cocoa-scented cream helps keep hair frizz-free for 72 hours.

To buy: $22, carolsdaughter.com.

Chloe + Isabel Crystal Earrings

Sparkly fringe danglers bring some Art Deco swing to silky summer dresses.

To buy: $54, chloeandisabel.com.

Ann Taylor Sequin Top

Here’s the perfect pick-me-up tank for days when yours is running on empty. With a dazzling double-layered design and a flattering 60s-style cut, it’s ideal for revving up Capris or white jeans. Also in mint green.

To buy: $88, anntaylor.com (available late June).

By Elizabeth Passarella