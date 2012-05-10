10 Great Finds for You and Your Home
Target Fabric Runner
Give any rectangular table a summer makeover with this reversible runner. Size: 14 by 47½ inches.
To buy: $13, target.com.
Fitzsu Block of Wooden Matches
Break off a match when you need one while the others stand at attention.
To buy: $48, fitzsu.com.
Unique Vintage Jute Bag
A bright and roomy 22-inch tote that goes swimmingly with a sundress.
To buy: $16, uniquevintage.com.
Echo Polyester Pareo
Wrap it around a swimsuit by day, chilly shoulders by night.
To buy: $48, echodesign.com.
Kiehl’s Limited Edition Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masques
Celebrities designed the pretty packages; Kiehl’s filled them with a deep-cleaning mask made with Amazonian white clay. The proceeds benefit Recycle Across America.
To buy: $23 each, kiehls.com.
H&M Polyester Blouse
A rich, royal color for a peasant’s price.
To buy: $35, hm.com for stores.
Vitacare Eco-Friendly Toothbrush
Clean teeth, clean world. This toothbrush is made from 100 percent biodegradable and recycled materials.
To buy: $4, vitacareworld.com.
Carol’s Daughter Chocolät Smoothing Blow Dry Cream
Humidity? Ha! This cocoa-scented cream helps keep hair frizz-free for 72 hours.
To buy: $22, carolsdaughter.com.
Chloe + Isabel Crystal Earrings
Sparkly fringe danglers bring some Art Deco swing to silky summer dresses.
To buy: $54, chloeandisabel.com.
Ann Taylor Sequin Top
Here’s the perfect pick-me-up tank for days when yours is running on empty. With a dazzling double-layered design and a flattering 60s-style cut, it’s ideal for revving up Capris or white jeans. Also in mint green.
To buy: $88, anntaylor.com (available late June).
