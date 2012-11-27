9 Stylish Pieces for Holiday Outfits

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
cwonder.com
Be party-ready in an instant with any one of these glamorous picks.
Start Slideshow

1 of 9

C Wonder Pave Tassel Earrings

cwonder.com

Even with a simple black turtleneck, these bling-y tassels will make you look dressed to the nines.

To buy: $58, cwonder.com.

Featured November 2012

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Rachel Rachel Roy Hinge Frame Clutch

rachelroy.com

More unexpected than gold or silver, a bronze clutch—like this one with a chic faux-tortoiseshell frame—looks just right all year round.

To buy: $69, rachelroy.com.

3 of 9

Garnet Hill Faux-Fur Scarf

garnethill.com

Need a little something to keep goose bumps at bay? This luxe faux-fur stole will come to the rescue.

To buy: $58, garnethill.com.

Advertisement

4 of 9

Banana Republic Lace Bib Necklace

bananarepublic.com

Think of this beaded bib as the star atop a tree: It completely finishes the look.

To buy: $79.50, bananarepublic.com.

5 of 9

Ivanka Trump Ginger2

zappos.com

Sometimes all it takes is a sexy pair of shoes to elevate your look. These T-straps step up to the job beautifully.

To buy: $95, zappos.com.

6 of 9

Zara Lace Pencil Skirt

zara.com

This lacy oxblood style is the epitome of evening elegance, but you could just as easily top it with a cozy sweater to give it a daytime spin.

To buy: $80, zara.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Project Alabama Goldleaf Cocktail Dress

anthropologie.com

Set a new gold standard for cocktail parties in this downright stunning sequin-print dress. Also in petite sizes.

To buy: $258, anthropologie.com.

8 of 9

ASOS Velvet Tux Pants

asos.com

Is your style more low-key than merry and bright? Slip into these slim velvet pants: festive but laid-back. Also in emerald.

To buy: $70.50, asos.com.

9 of 9

The Limited Sequin Top

thelimited.com

Whether with a skirt, trousers, or jeans, this gold dazzler won’t lose an ounce of its brilliance. Also in bronze smoke.

To buy: $21, thelimited.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Yolanda Wikiel