9 Stylish Pieces for Holiday Outfits
C Wonder Pave Tassel Earrings
Even with a simple black turtleneck, these bling-y tassels will make you look dressed to the nines.
To buy: $58, cwonder.com.
Featured November 2012
Rachel Rachel Roy Hinge Frame Clutch
More unexpected than gold or silver, a bronze clutch—like this one with a chic faux-tortoiseshell frame—looks just right all year round.
To buy: $69, rachelroy.com.
Garnet Hill Faux-Fur Scarf
Need a little something to keep goose bumps at bay? This luxe faux-fur stole will come to the rescue.
To buy: $58, garnethill.com.
Banana Republic Lace Bib Necklace
Think of this beaded bib as the star atop a tree: It completely finishes the look.
To buy: $79.50, bananarepublic.com.
Ivanka Trump Ginger2
Sometimes all it takes is a sexy pair of shoes to elevate your look. These T-straps step up to the job beautifully.
To buy: $95, zappos.com.
Zara Lace Pencil Skirt
This lacy oxblood style is the epitome of evening elegance, but you could just as easily top it with a cozy sweater to give it a daytime spin.
To buy: $80, zara.com.
Project Alabama Goldleaf Cocktail Dress
Set a new gold standard for cocktail parties in this downright stunning sequin-print dress. Also in petite sizes.
To buy: $258, anthropologie.com.
ASOS Velvet Tux Pants
Is your style more low-key than merry and bright? Slip into these slim velvet pants: festive but laid-back. Also in emerald.
To buy: $70.50, asos.com.
The Limited Sequin Top
Whether with a skirt, trousers, or jeans, this gold dazzler won’t lose an ounce of its brilliance. Also in bronze smoke.
To buy: $21, thelimited.com.
