6 Helpful Beauty Products

Sephora Collection Triple Action Cleansing Water
Remove your makeup and cleanse your face in one quick step. Swipe on a bit of the soap-free cleanser with a cotton ball: It picks up makeup without leaving any oily residue, so you can skip rinsing afterward, and it hydrates skin to boot.
Featured January 2012
One Love Organics Brand New Day
Mixed with a little water, this powder becomes a gentle exfoliator; combine it with a gel cleanser to create a stronger scrub. But this chameleon even acts as a mask, blended with Greek yogurt or raw honey. Perfect for travel: multiple uses, and no issue with fluid ounces.
RazorPit
If you use a cartridge razor, get more shaves out of your blades with this simple gadget. After every use, clean and sharpen the blades by running your razor over the gizmo’s silicone plate.
YBF Automatic Eyebrow Pencil Duo
A universal pencil that works on 22 shades of brows sounds too good to be true, but this taupe brow pencil won’t disappoint. It blends in perfectly on everyone from redheads to blondes: The more pressure applied while penciling it on, the darker the color that results. The dual-ended product also has a brush for taming hairs and smudging.
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
Keep makeup in place for up to 16 hours—despite sweat, humidity, seawater, rain, and any other challenge you want to throw at it—with just a few spritzes of this lightweight liquid. The hypoallergenic formula is safe for even the most sensitive skin.
PURE Kit by beautyblender
For those who like to apply makeup with a sponge, this travel kit offers not only a crème de la crème product (its teardrop shape lets you easily reach hard-to-cover areas) but a mesh bag in which you can hang a used-and-cleansed sponge to dry (so no mildewy odors). The included bar soap cleanser works not just on the sponge but on makeup brushes, too, which can help elongate their life.
