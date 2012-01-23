6 Helpful Beauty Products

A universal pencil that works on 22 shades of brows sounds too good to be true, but this taupe brow pencil won’t disappoint. It blends in perfectly on everyone from redheads to blondes: The more pressure applied while penciling it on, the darker the color that results. The dual-ended product also has a brush for taming hairs and smudging.



To buy: $20 for two, ybfgirlfriends.com.