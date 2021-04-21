6 Throwback Hairstyles That Are Trending Now 

Sorry if this is triggering, but take a moment to reflect on all your past hairstyles—yes, even the cringey perms and butterfly clips. Has your favorite look gone out of style? Fortunately, (and depending on how you look at it, unfortunately) the good thing about hairstyles is that they're cyclical, meaning what goes around will always come back eventually. Case in point: pin-ups, center parts, and embellishments are getting another go at the limelight, along with some famous hairstyles that will give you major #throwback vibes. But don't worry—we've upgraded. Gone are the helmet-like mullets and gravity-defying beehives; instead we have touchable textures and chic silhouettes that will have you rethinking retro all over again. Below are six retrospective hairstyles that will completely change your perspective.