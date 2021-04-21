6 Throwback Hairstyles That Are Trending Now
A blast from hairstyles past.
Sorry if this is triggering, but take a moment to reflect on all your past hairstyles—yes, even the cringey perms and butterfly clips. Has your favorite look gone out of style? Fortunately, (and depending on how you look at it, unfortunately) the good thing about hairstyles is that they're cyclical, meaning what goes around will always come back eventually. Case in point: pin-ups, center parts, and embellishments are getting another go at the limelight, along with some famous hairstyles that will give you major #throwback vibes. But don't worry—we've upgraded. Gone are the helmet-like mullets and gravity-defying beehives; instead we have touchable textures and chic silhouettes that will have you rethinking retro all over again. Below are six retrospective hairstyles that will completely change your perspective.
1
Faux bob
Want to go short but don’t want to commit to a true chop? Fake it! Fun fact: These Gatsby-esque faux bobs—also called nervous bobs—were huge in the ‘20s (for women too nervous to bob their hair in earnest.) “To get this look, I like to apply a volumizing mousse on wet hair and blow out until dry, and then pull hair back into two small sections and wrap them with thin elastic,” says Sally Hershberger, a hairstylist in New York City. “From there, I tuck the sections up beneath the rest of the hair and begin to strategically place bobby pins throughout to secure the pieces; this is when the faux bob shape will begin to appear.”
2
Vintage pixie
Pixie cuts are one of those hairstyles that are eternally trendy yet always evolving. “While the new pixie trend is a little straighter and longer, I love a vintage pixie because it features a ton of layers with volume for a sexy, tousled look,” says Hershberger. “While this look is all about the cut, it’s the style that really sets it apart. I love to enhance vintage pixies by adding a shaping balm, like 24K Vanity Hair Shaping Balm ($32, sallyhershberger.com), as a finishing touch to add volume from mid shaft to the ends.”
3
Golden age waves
If one look was to epitomize the Golden Age of Hollywood, it would be uber-glamorous, blown-out curls. Bigger is better when it comes to golden age waves, so Hershberger recommends using hot rollers instead of curling irons. “Set for 20 to 30 minutes, then allow your hair to cool off before shaking out the curls,” she says.
4
Bubble braids
Bubble braids are a super youthful style that is especially great for second-day hair. To achieve the playful look, tie hair up in a high ponytail with an elastic, and then continue to tie thin elastics in equal distances until you’re near the end of the hair (the number of elastics will depend on the length of your hair). “It’s important to keep the bottom portion out to ensure there is some movement. Pull out some wisps and baby hairs around the face to make the look appear a little less styled,” advises Hershberger.
5
Feathered bangs
Princess Diana was a particular fan of fluffed, feathered cuts, and now you can pay homage with fanned-out bangs without looking out of style. “Feathered bangs are a great example of a one-size-fits-all bang as they tend to be flattering on all face types,” says Hershberger. “I like to keep feathered bangs long and wispy. Instead of sitting stagnant on the forehead, they have a ton of movement that allows them to either merge into or stand apart from the rest of your hair.”
6
Choppy shag
Before the ’80s mullet, there was the ‘70s shag. Well, Joan Jett fans can rejoice because the rock 'n' roll crop is coming back stronger than ever. “You know I’m always about a sexy, choppy shag,” agrees Hershberger. “This look is all about strategically placed, dimensional layers, and looks great on a mid-length cut, with the longest pieces being just beneath the collarbone. To really make this look work, blow out hair so that it’s on the straighter side—a sure way to make the layers stand out—and then work in a layer of dry shampoo or texture spray.”