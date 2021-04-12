This Best-Selling Hair Growth Formula Doubles as an Oil-Absorbing Dry Shampoo

If you’ve been experiencing increased hair loss since last March, rest assured, it’s not just you. Experts say increased psychological stress brought on by the pandemic—and the many lifestyle changes that have come with it—may be the root cause of your excessive shedding. To medical professionals, the phenomenon is known as telogen effluvium: temporary hair loss caused by a shock to the system, such as illness, fever, or in this case, chronic stress.
As a hormone imbalance, the condition is not permanent and can be reversed once you’re able to take a step back and prioritize your mental health. Of course, reducing daily stress isn’t as easy as it sounds, so consider supplementing your internal efforts with a product that can help slow the shed while you slow the spread. Dedicated serums and supplements for thinning hair all may be popular, but there’s a new two-in-one hair growth product that can replace an oil-absorbing essential you’re probably already using, so you don’t have to add an additional step to your routine.
Vegamour Gro Dry Shampoo is the only "plant-based dry shampoo with follicle-stimulating technology," according to the brand. It uses the very same density-boosting phyto-actives as Vegamour’s star product, the Gro Hair Serum, which saw a 500 percent spike in sales from March to September 2020, selling 52,000 bottles in just one month. Now that same fan-favorite follicle-reviving formula is packed in dry shampoo form, combining growth-promoting power from mung bean and DHT-inhibiting red clover with the addition of organic rice starch and kaolin clay to effectively absorb oil, dirt, and impurities.
Just like a traditional dry shampoo, it provides all the expected volumizing and texturizing benefits you’re likely in search of if excessive thinning has left your formerly full hair looking flat. And if all you need is a quick scent refresh, bright and cheery bergamot fruit oil will fully mask the unpleasant whiff of unwashed hair, scoring you another shower-free day or two.
Since the product’s launch in October, it’s earned a 4.5-star rating from more than 300 reviewers, making it one of Vegamour’s best-selling products. Shoppers are calling it the best dry shampoo they’ve ever used, noting its effectiveness for both oil-absorption and hair loss.
“I have only just started using it and can already see a difference,” wrote one reviewer who recommends it for substantial shedding. “I have long hair, but every time I touch it a handful of hair feels like it comes out. I’ve noticed I shed a lot less and [I] am excited to keep on using it and see results with the thinning. So far I’m very happy with it.”
And for zhuzhing up oily hair, another reviewer wrote, “I have relatively thin hair that can appear greasy after a long morning/afternoon, and I typically shower at night. I’ve been looking for a new dry shampoo option to refresh my hair, and I loved this vegan option! The packaging is so cute and the product works so well! It dries clear and my hair looks basically freshly washed after I use it. Love it and I’ve already recommended it to my friends and family!”
The Gro Dry Shampoo is available at Vegamour for $32, so you can combat shedding with a genius product that’ll make your hair look and feel freshly washed, too.