How to Do a Topsy Tail

By Maura Fritz
Updated July 11, 2018
James Westman
Just a bit of twisting and tucking lends a fun retro vibe to an everyday pony. (In this story: Hair, Erika Wightman. Makeup, Melissa Silver.)
1 of 6

Step 1

James Westman

Gather hair into a loose low ponytail.

2 of 6

Step 2

James Westman

Poke the fingers of one hand up through the hair to create a “pocket” of space.

3 of 6

Step 3

James Westman

Keeping the “pocket” open with your fingers, flip the ponytail up and through it.

4 of 6

Step 4

James Westman

Pull the ponytail down to tighten it.

5 of 6

Step 5

James Westman

Smooth the hair in the twist.

6 of 6

Step 6

James Westman

Spray hair lightly to hold the style.

By Maura Fritz