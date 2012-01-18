How to Do a Topsy Tail
Just a bit of twisting and tucking lends a fun retro vibe to an everyday pony. (In this story: Hair, Erika Wightman. Makeup, Melissa Silver.)
Step 1
Gather hair into a loose low ponytail.
Step 2
Poke the fingers of one hand up through the hair to create a “pocket” of space.
Step 3
Keeping the “pocket” open with your fingers, flip the ponytail up and through it.
Step 4
Pull the ponytail down to tighten it.
Step 5
Smooth the hair in the twist.
Step 6
Spray hair lightly to hold the style.
