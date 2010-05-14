Somewhere between laid-back and ladylike, this style works on long hair or short and is ideal for tucking away unruly bangs. The knot’s location—at the crown of the head—draws attention to the eyes and the cheekbones, giving your face an instant lift.



How to: (1) Spritz a texturizing spray, like Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray ($23, bumbleandbumble.com), on dry hair, scrunching sections to create body. (2) Gather hair into a high ponytail so it rests at the very top of your head. Secure with an elastic and use bobby pins to tack up shorter strands in back. (3) Gently tousle the ends, randomly twisting them under and pinning them around the ponytail’s base. For longer lengths, create a loose bun and secure with pins.