2 Ways to Style Curtain Bangs—With and Without Heat
Simply host Haley Cairo tested out the hot new hairstyle trend. See how she makes styling curtain bangs simple.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Curtain bangs—those longer, face-framing bangs that are trending right now—may take a little more styling prowess than traditional bangs to make them look great. Our Simply host, Haley Cairo, has been rocking curtain bangs for a while now, and she has the perfect regimen to keep them looking fabulous.
If you don't mind heat styling, Haley recommends starting with heat protection spray, followed by a curling iron or straightening iron (check out the video for her technique!).
For a simple heat-free way to style curtain bangs, spray a little leave-in conditioner onto damp or second-day hair, twist and pin the bangs back. Let them air-dry for 30 minutes while you tackle other to-dos on your list.
Credit: amazon
R+Co Sun Catcher Power C Boosting Leave-In Conditioner
Leave-in conditioners help nourish your hair—this one contains vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and coconut oil to help add smoothness and shine. It can be sprayed onto damp or dry hair to help you style your curtain bangs.
Credit: amazon
Living Proof Restore Perfecting Spray
If you're using heat tools on your hair, a heat protectant spray helps reduce the damage that heat can cause. (And it works great as a detangler, too!)
Credit: amazon
Bobby Pins
The classic hair styling tool is perfect for passive styling. Just spray your hair, twist your curtain bangs back, and let it air-dry into soft waves.
Homitt ATMOKO Curling Wand Set
A curling wand can be helpful to add soft waves to your curtain bangs (and the rest of your hair). This one comes with multiple wand widths to let you get just the right curl for you.
Credit: amazon
Hot Tools Professional Flat Iron
A flat iron is great for smoothing hair, but Haley also finds it helpful for creating soft waves in her curtain bangs.
Credit: amazon
Kenra Platinum Dry Texture Spray
Instead of hairspray, Haley finishes up with a spritz of this dry texture spray, which offers light hold and fullness.