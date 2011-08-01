From the time flappers took up scissors to crop their hair (not to mention their hemlines), short has equaled modern. And in an era when brevity reigns—we now tell whole stories in 140 characters or less—short hair seems especially current. But if you think of it as limiting, think again. In terms of versatility, “short hair is the new black,” says Rodney Cutler, who sparked a fresh craze for the pixie cut when he famously cropped actress Emma Watson’s hair, post Harry Potter, in 2010. And to prove the point, Cutler worked with stylists at his salons—there are four Cutler salons in New York City and South Beach, Florida—to create the adaptable styles shown here. Click here for the how-tos for this style. (In this story: Hair, Rodney Cutler for Cutler/Redken Salon. Stylist, Emma Heser for Cutler/Redken Salon. Makeup, Sandrine Van Slee.)